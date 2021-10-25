The pumpkin dumpster is back at Springbrook Nature Center from Nov. 1-15.
Toss your old jack-o’-lanterns in the pumpkin dumpster at the center, and they will be recycled into compost. Only pumpkins may be dumped into pumpkin dumpster.
Since the pumpkin dumpster program started in 2017, Fridley residents have recycled more than 8 tons of pumpkins, Springbrook Nature Center’s goal this year is to recycle 3 tons of pumpkins into compost.
The pumpkin dumpster will be in Springbrook Nature Center’s parking lot at 100 85th Ave. NW, Fridley. Call 763-572-3594 or email recycling@fridleymn.gov with questions.
