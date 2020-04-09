COVID-19 has left many people stuck at home, leaving usually bustling places nearly empty.
While essential workers are still on the move, a lot of public spaces around Anoka County are quiet as residents wait out the pandemic in their homes.
Shopping centers are mostly empty. Parking lots outside grocery stores appear to be the primary place left where vehicles congregate.
Schools are empty because distance learning has begun. Parks are quiet as children are kept at home to avoid infection from playgrounds.
Here’s a look at some of Anoka County’s public spaces, often without the public.
