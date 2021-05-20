The Minnesota chapter of American Muslims for Palestine and the Minnesota Anti-War Committee joined together Saturday, May, 15, to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the Nakba by organizing a protest in Columbia Heights.
The Nakba, which means “catastrophe” or “disaster” in Arabic, refers to the upheaval when the state of Israel was created in 1948 and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were displaced. Nakba Day is observed every year on May 15, the day after the end of the British Mandate for Palestine and the creation of the state of Israel in its place.
Protesters in Columbia Heights marched along Central Avenue between 40th and 43rd avenues. They called for an end to alleged Israeli abuses in the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem during the most recent round of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and highlighted the nearly $3.8 billion in funding the state of Israel receives from the United States.
The main demand of the protest was for U.S. congresspeople support a bill by Rep. Betty McCollum’s (DFL-Minn.) to “ensure that United States taxpayer funds are not used by the Government of Israel to support the military detention of Palestinian children, the unlawful seizure, appropriation, and destruction of Palestinian property and forcible transfer of civilians in the West Bank, or further annexation of Palestinian land in violation of international law.”
The protest came as violence continued in and around Gaza, where Israel and Palestinian militants exchanged missiles and rocket fire.
According to the Associated Press, the fighting began May 10 “when Hamas fired long-range rockets toward Jerusalem in support of Palestinian protests against Israel’s heavy-handed policing of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a flashpoint site sacred to Jews and Muslims, and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers.”
As of May 18 the death toll in Gaza had risen to 215 people, including 61 children, and to 12 in Israel including two children, according to authorities on each side.
