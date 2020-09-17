Fridley Fire Chief Michael “Mike” Howard Spencer, 53, died unexpectedly early Sunday morning, Sept. 13, after experiencing a medical emergency at his home, according to the Fridley Public Safety Department.
Spencer took over as Fridley’s fire chief after John Berg, the previous chief, retired in June 2019. Spencer served 14 years with the department.
“The Fridley Public Safety Department wishes to express its sincere appreciation for the overwhelming support that has been shown to Chief Spencer’s family, friends, and colleagues,” a statement from the department said. “Chief Spencer’s family is asking for privacy during this difficult time.
A cause of death for Spencer has not been released.
A procession honoring Spencer Sept. 15 started at Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel in Minneapolis, went north on Highway 47 past the Fridley Fire Department, turned south onto Highway 65 and ended at Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel in Blaine.
The procession and the route included fire vehicles from Fridley, Columbia Heights, Lexington, St. Anthony and the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View fire departments; an Allina Health ambulance and paramedic vehicle; a vehicle from North Metro Animal Control; and vehicles from the Fridley, Columbia Heights, Spring Lake Park and Blaine police departments.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21 and 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. The funeral will commence at 11 a.m. Sept. 22. All will occur at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 835 Second Ave. NW, New Brighton.
Spencer will be buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
For more information, visit Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapels’ website at kozlakradulovich.com.
