Travis Gienger, 40, of Anoka, stands beside his champion pumpkin at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California, Monday, Oct. 12. The pumpkin weighed in at 2,350 pounds, winning the competition and earning Gienger $16,450, or $7 per pound, according to the Associated Press. Gienger is a horticulture teacher at Anoka Technical College. He’s been growing pumpkins since he was a teenager, but it was his first time entering the Half Moon Bay competition. (AP photo by Jeff Chiu)
