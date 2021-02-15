Aaron Isaacs, of the Minnesota Streetcar Museum, will be giving a Zoom presentation on the history of streetcars in Columbia Heights at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, in honor of the city’s centennial.
Columbia Heights was home to streetcars from 1893 to 1951. One streetcar line came into Columbia Heights via Central Avenue and then turned onto 40th and ran down to Fifth Street. Another streetcar line turned onto Reservoir Boulevard and traveled north to the Minneapolis Filtration Plant.
The public transportation established at the intersection of 40th and Central avenues and the stretch of land from Central Avenue west to Fifth Street was the nucleus of the budding town of Columbia Heights
To register for the Feb. 20 event, email Will Rottler at wrottler@columbiaheightsmn.gov or call him at 763-706-3614.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.