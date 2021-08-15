Although replacement of the Highway 10 Rum River bridge in Anoka does not begin until next year, preliminary work began this past week to improve traffic flow on Highway 10 and Highway 47 during the project.
In order to improve traffic flow while the Highway 10 bridge over the Rum River is replaced in 2022-2023, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says construction crews are installing a temporary signal system and realigning and widening the ramp from westbound Highway 10 to Seventh Avenue and building a new temporary loop to carry traffic from southbound Seventh Avenue to eastbound Highway 10.
MnDOT plans to build temporary right turn lanes at the intersection of Highway 47 and McKinley Street north of Highway 10 in late August. That work will be coordinated with a seven-day closure planned by the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway Railroad to replace the railroad crossing and pavement on Highway 47.
All work on the project will be completed by the end of September, but the new traffic alignments and turn lanes will not be in use until next year, according to MnDOT.
All motorists are advised to plan ahead, allow extra time, and check 511 for updates by visiting 511mn.org. For more information and to sign up for project updates, visit the project website, at tinyurl.com/wtawfd43.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.