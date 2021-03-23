A suspect is missing following a failed police stop in Andover Tuesday, March 23.
The incident caused the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office to ask that people stay indoors while a search was underway, but authorities no longer believe there is any danger to the public.
Around 2:16 p.m. March 23 a sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a man driving his vehicle near the 14200 block of Hanson Boulevard Northwest in Andover.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver was wanted in connection with a first-degree burglary in Hennepin County.
The driver allegedly fled and eventually got out of his vehicle and fled on foot near Andover Boulevard and Killdeer Street, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Police believed the man may have a weapon, so officers established a perimeter around the area and told the public to stay inside Tuesday afternoon. A technical issue caused the notification to be sent out county-wide, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Andover Elementary School and Andover High School went into lockout as a precaution, according to the Anoka-Hennepin School District. During lockout, no one is allowed in or out of the building.
Ground and air searches were conducted with a K-9, an unmanned aircraft system and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter, but law enforcement did not locate the suspect.
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. The Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota DNR, as well as police departments from Blaine, Coon Rapids, Fridley and Ramsey assisted the Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.