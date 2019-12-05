Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery outside a Columbia Heights Aldi.
The evening of Dec. 2 a female was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Aldi in Columbia Heights, police say. Police have released images from security cameras at a nearby business before the robbery and seek the public's help identifying him.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigator Jake Hilden at JHilden@columbiaheightsmn.gov or 763-706-8138 and reference case 19307879.
