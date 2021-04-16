ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On April 2 in the 2800 block of 172nd Avenue NW a car was rummaged through overnight.
• On April 6 in the 100 block of 150th Lane NW outgoing mail was stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 5 at Round Lake Boulevard NW and 136th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for DWI.
Property damage
• On April 4 in the 13900 block of Orchid Street NW wires were cut on outdoor lights in trees.
Miscellaneous
• On April 2 in the 15300 block of Wren Street NW a juvenile was charged with disorderly conduct after playing “ding dong ditch” with four other boys.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On March 29 in the 2500 block of Fairoak Avenue mail was stolen.
• On March 29 in the 1500 block of Roosevelt Street a residential burglary was reported.
• On March 30 in the 800 block of West Main Street mail was stolen.
• On April 2 in the 2100 block of Second Avenue a wallet was stolen.
• On April 1 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue theft was reported.
Assault
• On April 2 in the 2800 block of Cutters Grove Avenue assault was reported.
• On April 2 in the 4000 block of Seventh Avenue assault with a baton was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 30 at Highway 10 and Greenhaven Road a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 31 at St. Francis Boulevard and Bunker Lake Boulevard a driver was arrested for DWI and refused a breath test.
• On April 3 in the 2800 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a woman was arrested for drug possession.
Property damage
• On March 29 in the 1300 block of Highway 10 a vehicle was damaged.
• On March 29 in the 500 block of Washington Street property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On April 4 at Seventh Avenue and Southview Drive a driver fled police in a vehicle.
BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On April 7 in the 23600 block of University Avenue NW a work vehicle was stolen and later located nearby with tools and an air compressor missing.
BLAINE
The Blaine Police Department was unable to send a public safety report to ABC Newspapers this week.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On March 30 in the 3900 block of Johnson Street NE a theft occurred.
• On March 31 in the 800 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On April 2 in the 400 block of 37th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On April 2 in the 4600 block of Fillmore Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 3 in the 4100 block of Madison Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 4 in the 500 block of Summit Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 4 in the 4300 block of McLeod Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 5 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On April 5 in the 4900 block of Jackson Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On April 1 in the 1400 block of 39th Avenue NE two vehicles were damaged.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On April 2 in the 1500 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On April 2 in the 9700 block of Butternut Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 2 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On April 2 in the 12700 block of 113th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On April 2 in the 3500 block of River Rapids Drive NW a bicycle was stolen.
• On April 3 in the 12100 block of Lily Street NW theft was reported.
• On April 3 in the 12700 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 4 in the 10 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On April 5 in the 2000 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On April 5 in the 9700 block of Palm Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 6 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On April 6 in the 1200 block of 97th Avenue NW identity theft was reported.
Assault
• On April 1 in the 9800 block of Larch Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On April 2 in the 10400 block of Wintergreen Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On April 2 in the 500 block of 110th Avenue NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On April 6 in the 10000 block of Butternut Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On April 6 in the 300 block of 121st Avenue NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 1 in the 9200 block of Springbrook Drive NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On April 2 at Highway 10 NW and Foley Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On April 3 in the 1300 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On April 3 at Mississippi Boulevard NW and Raven Street NW a driver was charged with DWI and fleeing police.
• On April 3 in the 11200 block of Mississippi Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On April 4 at Main Street NW and University Avenue NW a driver was arrested for underage DWI.
Property damage
• On April 3 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW property damage was reported.
• On April 3 in the 9900 block of Kumquat Street NW property was damaged.
• On April 4 in the 10400 block of Quinn Street NW property was damaged.
• On April 6 in the 10700 block of Quince Street NW property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On April 3 at 93rd Avenue NW and Evergreen Boulevard NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
• On April 6 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On April 8 in the 23600 block of University Avenue NW a catalytic converter was cut off a work truck.
Property damage
• On April 4 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 NE tires were slashed on a vehicle parked in a driveway.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On March 31 in the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE a male was involved in a theft at a business. The business did not wish to pursue charges for the theft, but officers arrested the male on a gross misdemeanor warrant.
• On March 31 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female was cited for a misdemeanor theft.
• On March 31 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested for being involved in a robbery.
• On April 2 in the 7600 block of Bacon Drive NE a package was stolen.
• On April 3 in the 5600 block of Fifth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 3 in the 500 block of 53H Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On April 4 in the 200 block of 61st Avenue NE a trailer was stolen.
• On April 4 in the 8000 block of Riverview Terrace NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On April 4 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On April 5 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a woman was robbed of her vehicle and its keys. A neighboring agency located the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it, but it fled. The pursuit was later terminated and the stolen vehicle got away.
• On April 5 in the 7400 block of Taylor Street NE a manager of a mobile home park reported someone had stolen two money orders left in a payment drop box for the owner. The suspect later attempted to cash the checks in Blaine.
• On April 5 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On April 5 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a theft occurred.
• On April 6 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On April 6 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On March 31 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Matterhorn Drive NE a fire occurred.
• On March 31 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a vehicle’s window was broken out.
• On April 1 in the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE property was damaged.
• On April 3 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE a fire occurred.
• On April 3 in the 500 block of Osborne Road NE a male was arrested for first-degree property damage for damaging a door.
• On April 3 at the intersection of East River Road NE and 43rd Avenue NE a car fire occurred.
• On April 4 in the 200 block of Ely Street NE a fire occurred.
• On April 6 in the 5200 block of Third Street NE a vehicle’s windshield was damaged.
Assault
• On April 1 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE an assault occurred.
• On April 1 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE a male reported a fight had occurred on a basketball court. The male only requested a ride home and declined medical treatment.
• On April 4 in the 7300 block of West Circe NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault against a female.
• On April 4 in the 7200 block of University Avenue NE a fight occurred where no one wanted to press charges.
• On April 4 in the 400 block of Mississippi Street NE officers responded to a report of five to six individuals fighting in the roadway. Officers learned the incident was a domestic between a male and a female and that the incident was mutually combative so there were no criminal charges. Officers checked the area for another male who reportedly possessed a firearm illegally. They found him hiding behind nearby residences. Officers attempted to stop the male, but he fled on foot. He was later located and arrested for fleeing.
• On April 5 in the 5600 block of Hackmann Avenue NE there was an assault after a road incident.
DWI, drugs
• On March 31 in the 0 block of 77th Avenue NE there was a report of a male stealing approximately $2,000 worth of medications.
• On April 1 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE drugs were located, which were turned over to an officer and disposed of.
• On April 2 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male driver and a female passenger were arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On April 5 at the intersection of Main Street NE and 59th Avenue NE there was a report of an intoxicated individual who had left a store in a vehicle. The vehicle was later stopped and the driver was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI. The passenger in the vehicle was also arrested for unspecified charges.
Miscellaneous
• On March 31 in the 5100 block of Main Street NE there was a crash where a pedestrian was hit. An adult male was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries.
• On March 31 in the 5600 block of University Avenue NE an officer pulled a driver for a turn signal violation. The driver was eventually arrested for having several outstanding warrants in Hennepin and Ramsey counties for a predatory offender violation, fifth-degree possession of drugs, gross misdemeanor DWI and more, in addition to driving with a canceled license plate.
• On March 30 in the 7500 block of Able Street NE a woman reported her 10-year-old daughter missing after the girl took her mother’s car and credit cards. The girl went to several stores during the 27 hours she was missing. She was found March 31 at a Walgreens in Maple Grove.
• On April 4 at the intersection of East River Road NE and 53rd Way NE Fridley police officers assisted the Coon Rapids Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol with stopping a vehicle that fled officers during a traffic stop. Stop sticks were deployed. The vehicle went off the road, and two individuals were arrested.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On April 3 in the 14900 block of Aberdeen Street NE a fence was cut in an attempt to steal a vehicle.
• On April 5 in the 15800 block of Lincoln Street NE titles and impact air guns were stolen out of two unlocked work vehicles.
• On April 8 in the 14900 block of Jackson Street NE an Amazon package was stolen from a mailbox.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On April 5 in the 20200 block of Wolverine Street NW mail was stolen.
OAK GROVE
DWI/Drugs
• On April 7 at Rum River and 227th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for first-degree DWI.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On March 27 in the 16900 block of Zeolite Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 28 on 152nd Avenue NW a wallet with $1,200 in cash was stolen.
• On March 28 on Garnet Street NW theft was reported.
• On March 28 in the 9400 block of Alpine Drive NW theft was reported.
• On March 29 in the 16800 block of Radium Street NW mail was stolen.
• On March 29 in the 6900 block of 156th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On March 30 on Sunwood Drive NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 30 in the 7900 block of Sunwood Drive NW theft was reported.
• On April 1 in the 14300 block of Waco Street NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On March 29 in the 7500 block of 146th Avenue NW domestic assault was reported and a man was arrested on numerous charges.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 30 in the 6200 block of Highway 10 NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On April 1 at Fluorine Street NW and 153rd Terrace NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree refusal.
• On April 1 in the 16800 block of Nowthen Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On March 31 in the 22800 block of Poppy Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
Assault
• On March 31 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW a fight was reported in a school.
• On March 31 in the 23400 block of Inca Street NW an individual was arrested for second-degree assault after pointing a gun at someone.
• On April 1 in the 2600 block of 230th Court NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On April 2 in the 23400 block of Rum River Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On April 4 in the 5800 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW a driver was stopped for speeding, and the officer smelled marijuana and found a large amount in the driver’s vehicle.
Property damage
• On March 31 in the 23000 block of Kiowa Street NW a car was egged.
• On April 5 at the 23100 block of Flora Street NW vandalism was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On April 4 at Bridge Street NW and Lake George Boulevard NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On April 3 in the 8200 block of University Avenue NE a stolen trailer was recovered.
• On April 5 in the 1300 block of 81st Avenue NE mail was stolen.
• On April 6 in the 7800 block of Monroe Street NE a catalytic converter was stolen.
• On April 8 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a bicycle was stolen.
• On April 9 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On April 4 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of a fire where a washing machine was smoking.
• On April 7 in the 1600 block of 79th Avenue NE graffiti was reported on city property.
• On April 9 in the 7900 block of Sixth Street NE a kitchen fire occurred.
Assault
• On April 6 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a fourth-degree assault occurred.
• On April 6 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE a fifth-degree domestic assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On April 2 in the 1300 block of 81st Avenue NE narcotics were found.
• On April 3 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and County Road 10 NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On April 2 in the 1600 block of County Road 10 NE a vehicle fled police officers.
• On April 5 in the 500 block of 78th Avenue NE there was a report of terroristic threats being made.
• On April 6 in the 7600 block of University Avenue NE there was a report of terroristic threats being made.
