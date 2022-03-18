BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On March 4 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On March 4 in the 11000 block of Amen Circle NE a vehicle was stolen during a residential burglary.
• On March 4 in the 10700 block of University Avenue NE stolen license plates were removed from a vehicle.
• On March 4 in the 2300 block of Arnold Palmer Drive NE a vehicle was stolen from a garage during a burglary.
• On March 4 in the 4400 block of 128th Lane NE tools were stolen from a trailer.
• On March 5 in the 2400 block of Arnold Palmer Drive NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 5 in the 10900 block of Radisson Road NE there was a report of a gas drive-off by a vehicle that had a stolen license plate.
• On March 5 in the 11600 bock of Arnold Palmer Drive NE there was a delayed report of a vehicle being stolen.
• On March 5 in the 11800 block of 105th Avenue NE electronics were stolen from a locker room.
• On March 5 in the 100 block of 124th Avenue NE a garage was broken into during a burglary and a wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 6 in the 1800 block of 129th Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 7 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a license plate was stolen.
• On March 8 in the 10500 block of Nassau Street NE two males stole an electrical box from the side of a city building, resulting in property damage.
• On March 8 in the 3300 block of 90th Drive NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 8 in the 1100 block of 89th Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
• On March 10 in the 2800 block of Edison Street NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On March 10 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen from a gas station and fled from police officers. The pursuit of the stolen vehicle was eventually terminated, and the vehicle got away.
• On March 10 in the 10000 block of Baltimore Street NE a license plate was stolen from a company vehicle.
• On March 10 in the 9200 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On March 8 in the 12800 block of Fillmore Street NE a vehicle was damaged.
Assault
• On March 9 in the 12500 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male passenger in a vehicle was arrested for use of force on police officers while obstructing the legal process, for proving a false name and for having outstanding warrants.
• On March 10 at the intersection of Interstate 35W NE and Lexington Avenue NE an adult male driver reported that he was assaulted by a passenger in the vehicle while driving down the highway. The passenger was cited.
DWI, drugs
• On March 4 in the 3400 block of Lake Drive NE a driver, who was slumped over behind the wheel of their running vehicle, was arrested for DUI and possession of a controlled substance.
• On March 4 in the 1000 block of Clover Leaf Parkway NE a female driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On March 4 in the 10800 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for DWI and DWI test refusal.
• On March 4 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Jefferson Street NE a driver was cited for possession of marijuana in a vehicle, for having expired registration and for driving after suspension. A passenger was arrested for having an outstanding felony warrant.
• On March 6 in the 11600 block of Ulysses Lane NE a man dumpster diving was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
• On March 6 at the intersection of University Avenue NE and County Road 10 NE an adult female driver, whose vehicle was in a ditch, was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree test refusal.
• On March 7 in the 3600 block of 95th Avenue NE an adult male was arrested for fourth-degree DUI and fifth-degree drug possession.
• On March 8 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Sunset Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On March 9 at the intersection of 125th Avenue NE and Ulysses Street NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and cited for driving after revocation and for a hands-free violation.
• On March 9 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 87th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for drug possession, reckless driving and obstruction of the legal process.
• On March 10 in the 10500 block of Lexington Avenue NE a driver was cited for possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a vehicle.
• On March 10 at the intersection of Vermilion Street NE and 121st Avenue NE a male was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and having an outstanding warrant.
• On March 10 in the 9400 block of Baltimore Street NE an adult female driver was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Miscellaneous
• On March 4 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Jefferson Street NE a man was arrested for indecent exposure and public nuisance.
• On March 5 at the intersection of County Road 10 NE and Jefferson Street NE there was a report that a pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle.
• On March 6 in the 300 block of 89th Lane NE a male was arrested for having an outstanding felony warrant, violating an order for protection and fleeing police.
• On March 10 in the 3200 block of 90th Curve NE a male died. The death is believed to not be suspicious.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On March 1 in the 3700 block of Second Street NE a camper was stolen.
• On March 1 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop a theft occurred.
• On March 1 in the 4400 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 2 in the 6600 block of Lucia Lane NE a front license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 3 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 3 in the 4600 block of Tyler Street NE a third-degree burglary occurred.
• On March 3 in the 1400 block of 49th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 4 in the 1400 block of Pierce Terrace NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 5 in the 4900 block of Fifth Street NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 5 in the 4400 block of Fourth Street NE a theft occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On March 4 in the 900 block of 39th Avenue NE a Columbia Heights male driver was arrested for DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On March 2 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. The suspect was first transported to a hospital after claiming he ingested heroin.
• On March 2 in the 7000 block of University Avenue NE a woman reported that two acquaintances would not get out of her vehicle the previous evening and that they were stealing things from her. The woman was unable to provide information on the items stolen, when, where or any other additional details. The woman was given harassment restraining order application information and advised to call 911 if the acquaintances returned and would not leave her vehicle.
• On March 2 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 2 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE there was an online report of a theft.
• On March 2 in the 8200 block of Main Street NE three catalytic converters were stolen from a lot.
• On March 2 in the 7000 block of Central Avenue NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On March 3 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 3 in the 900 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a business vehicle.
• On March 3 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a woman reported she had lost her wallet at a store and a debit card from the wallet was later used at a vending machine in Burnsville.
• On March 4 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a female shoplifter was arrested for a theft and for having an outstanding warrant.
• On March 5 in the 5300 block of Sixth Street NE a theft occurred.
• On March 5 in the 5400 block of Seventh Street NE four catalytic converters were stolen from multiple vehicles at one property.
• On March 6 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a male shoplifter was arrested for a theft and possession of theft tools.
• On March 6 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE a theft occurred.
• On March 7 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a walker was stolen.
• On March 7 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE mail was stolen from a locked mailbox.
• On March 7 in the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE money was stolen during a burglary of an apartment. The lock to the apartment was damaged, but no apparent entry was made,
• On March 8 in the 4500 block of Main Street NE a male was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing from police officers and felony fifth-degree drug possession.
• On March 8 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On March 8 in the 7200 block of Central Avenue NE there was a theft from a trailer that resulted in property damage.
• On March 8 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
Property damage
• On March 2 in the 8000 block of East River Road NE criminal property damage occurred during a domestic incident.
• On March 7 in the 5100 block of East River Road NE criminal property damage occurred.
• On March 8 at the intersection of 57th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE a street light was knocked over into a roadway after being struck by a vehicle.
Assault
• On March 2 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a Fridley school resource officer responded to a report of two students engaged in a fight. The students were separated. No charges were filed.
• On March 4 in the 5400 block of Fifth Street NE a fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct incident was reported.
• On March 7 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE a male was arrested for a domestic assault by strangulation against a female.
DWI, drugs
• On March 5 in the 5200 block of Pierce Street NE a woman who had overdosed was transported to a hospital by Allina EMS.
• On March 6 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and Osborne Road NE a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 6 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE loss prevention at a store found narcotics in abandoned personal property after the suspect was involved in a theft.
• On March 7 in the 5600 block of Central Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Miscellaneous
• On March 2 at the intersection of 53rd Avenue NE and University Avenue NE an adult female driver was transported to a hospital for injuries sustained in a crash.
• On March 3 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE an individual was found dead during a welfare check. The death is believed to not be suspicious.
• On March 7 in the 5000 block of Third Street NE a male was found dead in his apartment during a welfare check. The man had been dead a long time. The death is believed to not be suspicious.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On March 5 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE a residential burglary occurred.
• On March 6 in the 8300 block of Highway 65 NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 6 in the 8300 block of Lakewood Drive NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On March 10 in the 400 block of Maple Street NE property damage was reported.
Assault
• On March 6 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE an assault occurred.
• On March 7 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE an individual was arrested for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On March 4 in the 1500 block of 154th Avenue NW iPads and a cash drawer were stolen from a business.
• On March 5 in the 14500 block of Martin Court NW a birthday card with a gift card inside was stolen.
• On March 4 in the 14200 block of Holly Street NW a license plate was stolen.
Assault
• On March 5 in the 300 block of 144th Lane NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 5 in the 15100 block of Bluebird Street NW a driver was arrested for refusing a DWI test.
• On March 6 at 181st Avenue and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On March 2 in the 600 block of Buchanan Street theft was reported.
• On March 4 in the 600 block of Buchanan Street a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 5 in the 2000 block of First Avenue theft was reported.
Assault
• On Feb. 28 in the 800 block of West Main Street assault was reported.
• On Feb. 28 in the 700 block of East Main Street assault was reported.
• On March 4 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
• On March 4 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
Property damage
• On March 2 in the 1900 block of Third Avenue property was damaged.
• On March 4 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue a vehicle was damaged.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On March 3 in the 8900 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 3 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW theft was reported.
• On March 4 in the 300 block of 90th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On March 5 in the 1200 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 7 in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW residential burglary was reported.
• On March 7 in the 100 block of 104th Lane NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 7 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 7 in the 9000 block of Evergreen Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 7 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 7 in the 9000 block of Evergreen Boulevard NW a vehicle was stolen.
• On March 7 in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW residential burglary was reported.
• On March 8 in the 1200 block of 100th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 8 in the 2000 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 8 in the 11200 block of Robinson Drive NW residential burglary was reported.
• On March 9 in the 10600 block of Tamarack Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
Assault
• On March 3 in the 1700 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW assault was reported.
• On March 4 in the 10200 block of Olive Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On March 4 in the 800 block of Northdale Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.
• On March 5 in the 10300 block of Hanson Boulevard NW domestic assault was reported.
• On March 5 in the 11800 block of Redwood Street NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 4 at 106th Avenue NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
• On March 4 in at Main Street NW and Foley Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 6 at Highway 10 NW and Main Street NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On March 6 at Hanson Boulevard NW and 113th Avenue NW drugs were reported.
• On March 6 at Highway 10 NW and Foley Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On March 7 in the 11200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
•On March 8 at Egret Boulevard NW and Tamarack Street NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 9 at Hanson Boulevard NW and Gateway Drive NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On March 8 in the 10300 block of Woodcrest Drive NW property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On March 8 at University Avenue NE and 97th Avenue NE a driver fled police in Blaine.
EAST BETHEL
Assault
• On March 5 at Highway 65 NE and 237th Avenue NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.
• On March 7 in the 18100 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.
HAM LAKE
DWI/Drugs
• On March 6 at 153rd Avenue and Highway 65 a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On March 6 at Constance Boulevard NE and Kenyon Street NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On March 10 in the 100 block of 122nd Lane NW a license plate was stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 5 at Viking Boulevard NW and Lake George Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 18 in the 7400 block of 149th Lane NW mail was stolen.
• On Feb. 24 in the 17800 block of Erkium Street NW theft was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 18 at Highway 10 NW and Armstrong Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 19 in the 14300 block of Ramsey Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 24 at Bunker Lake Boulevard and Castle Field in Anoka drugs were found.
Property damage
• On Feb. 24 in the 8600 block of 149th Curve NW property was damaged.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On March 2 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW theft was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 5 in the 1600 block of 237th Avenue NW marijuana was found in a vehicle.
• On March 5 at 229th Avenue NW and Cedar Drive NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On March 2 in the 22900 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW property was damaged.
