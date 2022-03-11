ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 27 in the 3000 block of 153rd Avenue NW a man was arrested for theft.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 22 in the 600 block of West Main Street theft was reported.
• On Feb. 23 in the 700 block of West Main Street theft was reported.
• On Feb. 25 in the 200 block of East Main Street a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 26 in the 1200 block of Seventh Avenue license plates were stolen.
• On Feb. 26 in the 1000 block of 38th Avenue a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 27 in the 2700 block of Ferry Street theft was reported.
Assault
• On Feb. 21 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
• On Feb. 23 in the 3300 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
• On Feb. 26 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 21 in the 400 block of West McKinley Street a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 23 in the 1900 block of Porter Avenue drugs were found.
• On Feb. 23 at Highway 47 and Pleasant Avenue a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 24 at Bunker Lake Boulevard and Castle Field Boulevard drugs were found.
• On Feb. 25 at Ferry Street and Benton Street a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 26 at Ninth Street and East Main Street a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On Feb. 26 in the 3000 block of Fourth Avenue drugs were reported.
BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On March 3 in the 23700 block of University Avenue NW catalytic converters were stolen.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 25 in the 10300 block of Baltimore Street NE an adult female shoplifter fled from officers in a motor vehicle.
• On Feb. 25 in the 9100 block of Davenport Street NE gas cans were stolen.
• On Feb. 26 in the 4200 block of Ball Road NE two packages were stolen.
• On Feb. 27 in the 8500 block of University Avenue NE keys were reported stolen or lost.
• On Feb. 27 in the 10500 block of Radisson Road NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Feb. 28 in the12500 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On March 1 in the 9600 block of Naples Street NE Blaine officers assisted another agency with attempting to arrest a theft suspect entering Blaine. Blaine officers located and arrested the male suspect for receiving a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property and fifth-degree drug possession, after the suspect attempted to flee in a motor vehicle.
• On March 1 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE an adult female was arrested for a robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On March 1 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE a counterfeit $20 bill was collected from a business.
• On March 1 in the 1100 block of Paul Parkway NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 1 in the 1500 block of 109th Avenue NE a cellphone was stolen at a business.
• On March 2 in the 2300 block of Cloud Drive NE tools were stolen from a work truck.
• On March 2 in the 8600 block of Yalta Street NE two snowmobiles and a trailer were stolen.
• On March 2 in the 700 block of County Road 10 NE there was a delayed report of a theft.
Property damage
• On March 1 in the 4400 block of Pheasant Ridge Drive NE there was an attempted catalytic converter theft that resulted in criminal property damage.
• On March 1 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE there was an attempted theft of a vehicle that resulted in property damage.
Assault
• On Feb. 25 in the 100 block of 124th Avenue NE an assault occurred.
• On March 1 in the 700 block of 91st Avenue NE a juvenile male assaulted school staff. The incident is being handled by the school, and no charges are being sought.
• On March 2 in the 12400 block of Jamestown Street NE there was a report that a group of individuals damaged two vehicles and assaulted a female victim.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 25 at the intersection of 121st Avenue NE and Third Street NE an individual was arrested during a traffic stop for fifth-degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and having a disorderly house, which refers to premises where there are habitual violations of laws relating to the sale of liquor, gambling, prostitution or sale of controlled substances.
• On Feb. 25 in the 12500 block of University Avenue NE a juvenile at a local school was found in possession of alcohol and marijuana and was engaging in underage consumption of alcohol.
• On Feb. 26 at the intersection of 121st Avenue NE and University Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of drug and marijuana paraphernalia, driving after suspension and for having a disorderly house violation, which refers to premises where there are habitual violations of laws relating to the sale of liquor, gambling, prostitution or sale of controlled substances.
• On Feb. 26 at the intersection of 117th Avenue NE and Ulysses Street NE a driver was arrested for DWI after being involved in a two-vehicle crash.
• On Feb. 26 in the 11800 block of Central Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 27 in the 10900 block of Ulysses Street NE two adult males and one adult female were arrested for possession of narcotics, shoplifting, having an outstanding warrant, driving after suspension and/or providing false information to police officers.
• On Feb. 27 at the intersection of Interstate 35W NE and Sunset Avenue NE an adult female driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 28 at the intersection of 109th Avenue NE and Central Avenue NE an adult male driver, who was slumped over in his vehicle in the road and blocking traffic, was arrested for fourth-degree DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia and hypodermic needles.
• On March 1 in the 10500 block of University Avenue NE a female driver, who was passed out behind the steering wheel in a vehicle that was in a snowbank, was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 25 in the 800 block of 126th Avenue NE an individual died.
• On March 3 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE there was a complaint of individuals having sex in a vehicle.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 23 in the 3700 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 24 in the 4200 block of Central Avenue NE an occupied stolen vehicle was located. The driver was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and having an outstanding warrant.
• On Feb. 25 in the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE in Hilltop there were four delayed reports of a thefts and one incident of property damage.
• On Feb. 28 in the 4100 block of Fourth Street NE a burglary of a garage occurred.
Property damage
• On Feb. 22 in the 3900 block of Second Street NE vandalism was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 27 in the 4500 block of Central Avenue NE a male driver from Shoreview was arrested for DWI.
• On Feb. 28 in the 3900 block of Central Avenue NE a Hilltop male driver was arrested for DWI.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 25 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 25 in the 9900 block of Kumquat Street NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 25 in the 10900 block of Butternut Street NW theft was reported.
• On Feb. 26 in the 3100 block of 109th Lane NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 28 in the 8600 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On March 2 in the 11500 block of Hanson Boulevard NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On Feb. 27 in the 11700 block of Magnolia Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Feb. 28 in the 1700 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 25 in the 1800 block of 105th Lane NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 27 at Ibis Street NW and Mississippi Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 28 at Foley Boulevard NW and 95th Lane NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Feb. 26 in the 9600 block of Holly Circle NW property was damaged.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 28 at 104th Avenue NW and Ibis Street NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On March 2 in the 20600 bock of Highway 65 NE a vehicle’s window was smashed, and a cellphone was stolen.
Assault
• On March 2 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested for fighting his roommate.
Property damage
• On March 2 in the 20600 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle’s window was smashed, but nothing was stolen.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 23 in the 6000 block of Main Street NE a package full of clothes was stolen from an apartment building.
• On Feb. 23 in the 8100 block of East River Road NE an unoccupied stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Feb. 24 in the 6500 block of East River Road NE a theft and property damage occurred.
• On Feb. 24 in the 900 block of Lynde Drive NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Feb. 24 in the 7300 block of Taylor Street NE mail was stolen.
• On Feb. 24 in the 5300 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a work truck.
• On Feb. 25 in the 5900 block of Anna Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 25 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Feb. 25 in the 7900 block of Main Street NE a window of a vehicle was broken out, and multiple items were stolen from inside.
• On Feb. 25 in the 8100 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a theft from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 25 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 25 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Feb. 27 in the 5800 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 27 in the 6200 block of Starlite Boulevard NE a stolen trailer was recovered.
• On Feb. 28 in the 6400 block of University Avenue NE tools were stolen from a job site.
• On March 1 in the 7400 block of East River Road NE a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Feb. 26 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE property damage was reported.
• On Feb. 28 in the 7300 block of University Avenue NE there was a report that a vehicle damaged a garage door and then fled.
Assault
• On Feb. 23 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a juvenile male was charged with assault.
• On Feb. 26 in the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred. The victim did not cooperate with police.
• On Feb. 27 a woman reported a criminal sexual conduct incident.
• On Feb. 28 a criminal sexual conduct incident was reported. The male suspect could not be immediately located.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 23 in the 5700 block of East River Road NE a wallet containing narcotics was found.
• On Feb. 24 in the 8400 block of University Avenue NE a woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, obstruction with force and shoplifting.
• On March 1 in the 7300 block of Baker Avenue NE a male died of a suspected overdose.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 24 in the 4500 block of Main Street NE a male, who had not been heard from in two weeks, was found dead inside his residence during a welfare check.
• On March 1 in the 500 block of 63rd Avenue NE there was a drive-by shooting where more than 50 rounds were shot off by two weapons. There were no injuries and minimal suspect information.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On March 2 in the 1400 block of 133rd Lane a vehicle’s window was smashed, and an iPad and electronics were stolen.
• On March 2 in the 1400 block of 133rd Lane NE an iPad and electronics were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Assault
• On Feb. 28 in the 1400 block of Lombardy Drive NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.
• On March 1 in the 1200 block of Pinewood Drive NE a man was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 28 in the 15200 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On March 1 in the 13600 block of Highway 65 NE a man was arrested for meth possession.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 28 in the 17500 block of Durant Street NE a couch was illegally dumped on a property.
NOWTHEN
Property damage
• On March 3 in the 8400 block of 181st Avenue NW a building was damaged with bullet holes.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On March 28 in the 20700 block of Butternut Street NW mail was stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On March 26 at Lake George and 217th Avenue NW two women were arrested for drug possession.
• On Feb. 27 at Round Lake Boulevard NW and 181st Avenue NW a driver was arrested for DWI.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 14 in the 14700 block of Argon Street NW a vehicle was stolen.
Property damage
• On Feb. 16 in the 14700 block of Helium Street NW a vehicle was egged.
Miscellaneous
• On Feb. 17 in the 6000 block of Highway 10 NW a driver fled police in a vehicle.
ST. FRANCIS
Assault
• On Feb. 26 in the 24300 block of Riverbank Lane NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Feb. 28 criminal sexual conduct was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Feb. 27 at Rum River Boulevard NW and 235th Avenue NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Feb. 28 at Viking Boulevard NW and Rum River Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Feb. 24 in the 4100 block of 232nd Avenue NW property was damaged.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Feb. 25 in the 700 block of Ione Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Feb. 26 in the 7700 block of University Avenue NE a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On Feb. 28 in the 600 block of Osborne Road NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 1 in the 1000 block of County Road 10 NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On March 2 in the 500 block of 78th Avenue NE a package was stolen.
Assault
• On March 1 in the 700 block of 83rd Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
• On March 2 in the 1100 block of 81st Avenue NE an assault occurred.
• On March 3 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Feb. 26 in the 8200 block of University Avenue NE an individual was arrested during a welfare check for fifth-degree drug possession, disorderly conduct and having an outstanding warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.