ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 18 in the 2500 block of 133rd Lane NW a license plate was stolen off a vehicle.
• On Dec. 19 in the 1100 block of 152nd Avenue NW a vehicle was stolen with the keys inside.
• On Dec. 21 in the 15400 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a cellphone was stolen.
• On Dec. 21 in the 500 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a purse and cash were stolen from a vehicle with the window smashed.
• On Dec. 21 in the 500 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a purse was stolen from a vehicle with the window smashed.
Assault
• On Dec. 19 in the 15400 block of Silverod Street NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.
DWI/Drugs
• On Dec. 17 at Round Lake Boulevard NW and 138th Lane NW a driver was arrested for DWI.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 13 in the 800 block of East River Road theft was reported.
• On Dec. 14 in the 1100 block of Queens Lane a vehicle tire was stolen.
• On Dec. 13 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue theft was reported.
• On Dec. 15 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue a package was stolen.
• On Dec. 15 in the 500 block of East River Road theft was reported.
• On Dec. 16 in the 800 block of North Street a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 17 in the 2100 block of Wingfield Avenue theft was reported.
• On Dec. 17 in the 2600 block of Fourth Avenue theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Dec. 17 in the 1700 block of Second Avenue theft was reported.
Assault
•On Dec. 13 in the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue assault was reported.
• On Dec. 16 in the 2100 block of Sixth Avenue assault was reported.
• On Dec. 19 in the 200 block of Jackson Street assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Dec. 13 in the 2600 block of Cutters Grove Avenue suspects were arrested for drug possession.
• On Dec. 14 in the 400 block of Pierce Street a driver was arrested for drug possession.
• On Dec. 19 at Highway 10 NW and Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW meth was found.
Property damage
• On Dec. 15 in the 2600 block of Ninth Lane tires were slashed.
• On Dec. 16 in the 200 block of East Main Street property was damaged.
• On Dec. 17 in the 3300 block of Fourth Avenue city property was vandalized.
BLAINE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 17 in the 300 block of Northtown Drive NE a juvenile female shoplifter was arrested for a theft, fleeing officers on foot and obstruction of justice.
• On Dec. 17 in the 12000 block of Central Avenue NE there was a burglary at a business. Entry to the business was made by unlocking the front door.
• On Dec. 17 in the 8600 block of Kenyon Court NE there was a theft from a home under construction.
• On Dec. 19 in the 4300 block of Ball Road NE an adult male was cited for theft and was trespassed from a business.
• On Dec. 20 in the 9200 block of Lincoln Street NE a vehicle was broken into, resulting in property damage. A purse was stolen from inside the vehicle, and a card was used at a local store.
• On Dec. 20 in the 1500 block of 122nd Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 20 in the 11800 block of Aberdeen Street NE a window of a vehicle was smashed out, and a book bag was stolen.
• On Dec. 20 in the 10600 block of Baltimore Street NE a jacket was stolen from a locker room at a business.
• On Dec. 20 in the 10700 block of Able Street NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 21 in the 10200 block of Lexington Avenue NE an individual was cited for a theft at a business and for property damage.
• On Dec. 22 in the 1400 block of 109th Avenue NE a red Subaru Impreza was stolen, along with the vehicle’s keys.
Property damage
• On Dec. 17 in the 12500 block of Madison Street NE a lawn was damaged after a vehicle left the roadway and drove through a yard.
• On Dec. 17 in the 13000 block of Jewell Circle NE property damage was reported.
• On Dec. 18 at the intersection of Interstate 35W NE and 95th Avenue NE a vehicle crashed into a light pole.
Assault
• On Dec. 18 in the 500 block of Northtown Drive NE an adult male was assaulted.
• On Dec. 22 in the 8800 block of Jackson Street NE homeowners interrupted a burglary in progress. As one of the homeowners chased the suspect, the other homeowner was shot in the leg. The suspect fled on foot.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 17 in the 4700 block of North Road NE a student was found in possession of drug paraphernalia.
• On Dec. 19 at the intersection of Jefferson Street NE and County Road 10 NE a driver was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession, fifth-degree selling of drugs and fleeing officers in a vehicle.
• On Dec. 18 at the intersection of Arnold Palmer Drive NE and 116th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for DWI.
• On Dec. 19 in the 10400 block of Baltimore Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 20 at the intersection of 121st Avenue NE and University Avenue NE an adult male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 21 at the intersection of 105th Avenue NE and Davenport Street NE an adult male driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 21 in the 1200 block of 117th Avenue NE over 1.4 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was seized during a traffic stop.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 18 at the intersection of Central Avenue NE and 105th Avenue NE a vehicle fire occurred.
• On Dec. 21 in the 100 block of 91st Lane NE an individual died.
• On Dec. 21 in the 8800 block of Quincy Street NE officers responded to an expected death.
• On Dec. 22 in the 1600 block of 124th Avenue NE an individual died.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 16 in the 3000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 17 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 17 in the 3000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft resulted in property damage.
• On Dec. 17 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a wallet was stolen from a locker at a gym.
• On Dec. 18 in the 900 block of 46 1/2 Avenue NE two individuals were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
• On Dec. 18 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 19 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was cited for theft and disorderly conduct and was issued a trespassing notice.
• On Dec. 20 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a vehicle was stolen when the keys were left inside of it.
• On Dec. 20 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 21 in the 7400 block of Concerto Curve NE there was a delayed report of mail being stolen.
Property damage
• On Dec. 15 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE a domestic incident led to fourth-degree property damage.
• On Dec. 15 in the 700 block of 39th Avenue NE an abandoned Bobcat was found crashed into a damaged fence. At the time of the incident it was unknown if the Bobcat had been stolen.
• On Dec. 16 in the 1000 block of 49th Avenue NE vandalism was reported.
• On Dec. 18 in the 4000 block of Monroe Street NE fourth-degree intentional property damage occurred.
• On Dec. 21 in the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE a vehicle’s tires were slashed.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 20 in the 4000 block of Central Avenue NE an individual was arrested for third-degree DWI, fleeing officers in a vehicle and disorderly conduct.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 16 in the 11400 block of Hanson Boulevard NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Dec. 16 in the 12600 block of Riverdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 17 in the 3300 block of 129th Avenue NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Dec. 17 in the 3400 block of Northdale Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 17 in the 8500 block of Evergreen Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 17 at Springbrook Drive NW and Holly Street NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 18 in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW robbery was reported.
• On Dec. 18 in the 3500 block of Main Street NW attempted vehicle theft was reported.
• On Dec. 18 in the 11800 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 19 in the 11600 block of Tulip Street NW residential burglary was reported.
• On Dec. 19 in the 11600 block of Tulip Street NW residential burglary was reported.
• On Dec. 19 in the 11600 block of Tulip Street NW residential burglary was reported.
• On Dec. 20 in the 9700 block of University Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 20 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 20 in the 1200 block of 100th Avenue NW residential burglary was reported.
• On Dec. 20 in the 3900 block of 119th Avenue NW mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 20 in the 13100 block of Silverod Street NW theft from a vehicle was reported.
• On Dec. 21 in the 11800 block of Zea Street NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On Dec. 17 in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW assault was reported.
• On Dec. 20 in the 12200 block of Unity Street NW threats were reported.
• On Dec. 20 in the 11100 block of Robinson Drive NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Dec. 21 in the 11500 block of Raven Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Dec. 22 in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive NW domestic assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Dec. 19 at 105th Avenue NW and 105th Lane NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 20 at Highway 10 NW and Foley Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 21 at Hanson Boulevard NW and Station Parkway NW a driver was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Dec. 16 in the 1700 block of 116th Avenue NW property was damaged.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 21 in the 3500 block of Edmar Lane NE a vehicle was stolen with the keys inside.
• On Dec. 21 in the 20400 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle emblem was stolen off a vehicle.
DWI/Drugs
• On Dec. 18 at Highway 65 NE and Viking Boulevard NE a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
FRIDLEY
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 15 in the 5600 block of West Bavarian Pass NE a “Merry Christmas” sign was stolen from a home.
• On Dec. 15 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 15 in the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE a male driver was arrested for felony theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, driving after revocation and failure to maintain a single lane of traffic.
• On Dec. 15 in the 5200 block of East River Road NE a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 17 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a male stole property and then returned it. Criminal charges were not pursued and an officer transported the male to his residence.
• On Dec. 17 in the 5200 block of Industrial Boulevard NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 17 in the 5200 block of Industrial Boulevard NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 17 in the 0 block of Mississippi Way NE packages were stolen.
• On Dec. 17 in the 1400 block of 73rd Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.
• On Dec. 18 in the 5700 block of University Avenue NE an occupied stolen vehicle was recovered. The driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot, after getting the vehicle stuck at a dead end. The suspect was later arrested in a garage of a nearby home.
• On Dec. 18 in the 1000 block of Hathaway Lane NE a vehicle was stolen.
• On Dec. 18 in the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE property was reported stolen.
• On Dec. 19 in the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On Dec. 18 at the intersection of Highway 65 NE and Osborne Road NE a crash occurred that resulted in injuries.
• On Dec. 18 in the 5500 block of East Oberlin Circle NE there was a report that a vehicle parked on a street was damaged.
Assault
• On Dec. 16 in the 6100 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a female was arrested for second-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon in a school and making terroristic threats. The incident was not in relation to the national Dec. 17 TikTok trend.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 15 at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Central Avenue NE a male in a vehicle was arrested for narcotics-related charges.
• On Dec. 16 in the 6400 block of University Avenue NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI and driving after revocation after being pulled over for failure to maintain a single lane.
• On Dec. 19 in the 7900 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI, driving after revocation, and a 21-day temporary vehicle permit violation after the driver was pulled over for failure to signal a lane change.
Miscellaneous
• On Dec. 15 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a Fridley Schools resource officer was informed of a TikTok trend warning students to skip school on Friday, Dec. 17, due to unconfirmed threats of supposed shootings or bombings.
• On Dec. 17 in the 6000 block of West Moore Lake Drive NE a school resource officer was informed a juvenile female was found in possession of a knife at a school. The juvenile was charged. The incident was not in relation to the national Dec. 17 TikTok trend.
• On Dec. 18 in the 6000 block of University Avenue NE a woman was found not breathing, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
• On Dec. 18 in the 6800 block of Brookview Drive NE an elderly male was found dead of natural causes.
• On Dec. 20 in the 6800 block of Channel Road NE an individual was found not breathing. The individual was pronounced dead upon arrival of EMS. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 17 in the 13300 block of Aberdeen Street NE electronics and a purse were stolen from a vehicle with its window smashed.
• On Dec. 21 in the 14600 bock of Highway 65 NE someone attempted to steal a vehicle.
• On Dec. 21 in the 2900 block of 180th Avenue NE a trailer was stolen.
• On Dec. 21 in the 15400 block of Ghia Street NE tools were stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
DWI/Drugs
• On Dec. 20 at Highway 65 NE and 147th Avenue NE a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
NOWTHEN
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 12 in the 7600 block of Norris Lake Road NW an ATV was stolen from a pole barn.
OAK GROVE
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 19 in the 2700 block of 225th Lane NW mail was stolen.
• On Dec. 20 in the 2700 block of 225th Lane NW mail was stolen.
DWI/Drugs
• On Dec. 20 at Lake George Boulevard NW and 191st Avenue NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 3 in the 7000 block of 139th Avenue NW tools were stolen.
• On Dec. 4 in the 15200 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 6 on Highway 10 NW theft was reported.
• On Dec. 9 in the 15200 block of Junkite Street NW theft was reported.
Assault
• On Dec. 3 a boy was arrested for assaulting his mom.
• On Dec. 7 in the 14300 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a man was arrested for domestic assault.
• On Dec. 8 criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Dec. 8 in the 14200 block of Tungsten Way NW domestic assault was reported.
• On Dec. 9 in the 7500 block of 146th Avenue NW assault was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Dec. 4 at Highway 10 NW and Alpine Drive NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
• On Dec. 4 at Main Street and Wedgewood Drive a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
• On Dec. 9 in the 13900 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.
Property damage
• On Dec. 7 in the 7500 block of 145th Avenue NW property was damaged.
ST. FRANCIS
Assault
• On Dec. 16 in the 23000 block of Ambassador Boulevard NW assault was reported.
• On Dec. 20 criminal sexual conduct was reported.
DWI/Drugs
• On Dec. 20 in the 3300 block of Bridge Street NW drugs were found.
• On Dec. 21 in the 24000 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a driver was arrested for DWI test refusal.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Theft, burglary
• On Dec. 17 in the 700 block of Ballantyne Lane NE there was a theft from a vehicle.
• On Dec. 18 in the 8100 block of Highway 65 NE a gross misdemeanor theft occurred.
• On Dec. 20 in the 7900 block of Central Avenue NE a theft occurred.
• On Dec. 20 in the 8300 block of University Avenue NE catalytic converters were stolen from multiple vehicles.
• On Dec. 21 in the 7800 block of University Avenue NE there was a delayed report of a residential burglary.
Property damage
• On Dec. 21 in the 8100 block of Taylor Street NE city property was damaged.
Assault
• On Dec. 21 in the 8000 block of Central Avenue NE a domestic assault occurred.
DWI, drugs
• On Dec. 19 in the 7900 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was arrested for second-degree DWI.
