Through a partnership with the city of Fridley, several Fridley High School students are receiving a hands-on education while exploring and learning more about a service field that could potentially shape their careers.
The Police Explorers program, run by the Fridley Police Department, introduces students and young adults to the field of law enforcement. Explorers are taught a variety of skills and methods through training with active police officers.
The program seeks to instill core values including honor, duty, sacrifice and valor and teaches principles of morality and leadership. Many students who participate in the program are interested in becoming law enforcement officers, Emergency Medical Technicians or other service-related professionals.
Now in her third year as an Explorer, high school junior Kimberly Escobar Cabanzo said she plans to attend St. Cloud University and earn her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, then apply to become a reserve officer.
“Being a Police Explorer is amazing,” Cabanzo said. “Everything is hands-on and you really bond with the police officers. We have the opportunity to go on ride-alongs and learn about their procedures, policies and what officers go through on a daily basis.”
According to Cabanzo, the program has helped her become a better person.
“My advisors have really pushed me to become a leader and become better all around, both socially and academically,” she said. “They have been a really big influence on my life, and I appreciate all that they do.”
Police Explorers learn skills such as hostage rescue negotiations, bomb scene search, burglary response, domestic crisis, crime prevention, search and arrest, DWI investigation and more.
Members train together every other Sunday, and prepare for regional and statewide competitions to showcase their skills in a variety of scenarios.
High school senior Nicholas Abbott said he has also been positively influenced by the Police Explorers program. With a plan to become a SWAT team member, Abbott has learned more through the program than he expected.
“Being in Police Explorers is much more than being in the law enforcement industry,” Abbott said. “It’s about helping people and forming that deep connection with the duty of being an officer.”
According to officer Shawn Murphy, who currently oversees the program, Police Explorers shaped his career path while he was a student at Fridley High School.
“I was once a Police Explorer, and I understand how powerful of an impact it can have on young adults who are at a pivotal point in their lives,” Murphy said. “I thoroughly enjoy having the opportunity to mentor the Explorers and assist them in whatever career or educational goals they have.”
Students who are interested in joining the program can complete an interest form through the Police Explorers page on the City of Fridley Fridley Police Department website at tinyurl.com/vxg4mc9. Students can also contact Murphy at 763-238-7805 or shawn.murphy@fridleymn.gov. Program recruitment occurs in May and June, and new explorers begin in September.
