An Instacart delivery driver allegedly ran over an elderly Blaine couple’s groceries last week after leaving a derogatory note. Police said the driver’s actions appeared to be in response to a sign in the couple’s yard supporting law enforcement.
The residents reported they had placed an Instacart delivery order for a few bags of groceries from Cub Foods, according to a statement from the Blaine Police Department.
When they received notification that the delivery driver had arrived, the couple reportedly went outside to meet the driver because there was a large amount of snow in their driveway and the couple wanted to avoid the driver getting stuck.
Upon opening their front door, the couple reportedly heard the driver yell at them to check inside their Christmas wreath and saw the driver was driving back and forth in the driveway. In the wreath they found a grocery receipt with a derogatory message scrawled on it, according to police.
A picture of the receipt posted on Facebook by Amber Gray, who says she’s a relative of the couple, shows a message written in black marker that says, “Instacart doesn’t pay employees sry find another slave f*** the Racist police pigs.”
When the driver left, the couple discovered their groceries had been run over in the driveway, according to police.
After reviewing the context of the situation, police said the driver’s actions appeared to be a reaction to a sign in the couple’ yard that says, “Thank You Blaine P.D.” and includes the web address www.thankyoublainepd.com.
“Supporting law enforcement doesn’t make you racist,” Gray said in a Facebook post. “And it absolutely doesn’t give anyone the right to destroy your things or shatter your sense of safety.”
Instacart is issuing a refund for the order and an apology for the incident.
“We’re appalled by the unacceptable actions of this shopper, who has been removed from the Instacart platform as a result,” Instacart said in a statement. “We’ve been in direct contact with the customers to refund their order and provide additional resources. We’ll continue to provide support to the impacted customers and will also work directly with local law enforcement on any investigations into this matter.”
The Blaine Police Department said the driver has been identified and is likely to face charges in the near future.
Gray started a GoFundMe grocery fundraiser for the elderly couple, who have been dealing with a recent medical diagnosis, according to Gray.
“[The driver] probably doesn’t know how carefully those $50 in groceries were budgeted for,” Gray said in a Facebook post. “Or how devastating the recent medical diagnosis has been. Or how scared and vulnerable her vile act of hatred made them feel. My heart breaks for my loved ones.”
As of Tuesday, Dec. 14, the fundraiser had brought in more than $8,600. It started with a $500 goal. The GoFundMe campaign is available at tinyurl.com/yk7wkv9c.
