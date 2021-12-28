A Blaine homeowner was shot in the leg Dec. 22 after interrupting a burglary, police say.
At approximately 8 p.m. Dec. 22, Blaine police officers responded to a home in the 8800 block of Jackson Street Northeast on a report of an interrupted burglary and shooting.
According to a Blaine Police Department statement, the homeowners reported that when they arrived at home, they immediately noticed a light on in a bedroom that they typically do not leave on. As the homeowners pulled into the garage, a male suspect allegedly ran out their front door.
According to the Blaine Police Department, the male homeowner began to chase the male suspect through the front yard. The suspect reportedly turned in the direction of the homeowners and fired one round that struck the male homeowner in the pant leg, without causing injury, and continued and struck the female homeowner in the leg.
When officers entered the home, they observed it had been ransacked and that all of the home’s Christmas presents were piled up in the living room near the door.
The female homeowner was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Blaine Police Department.
Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted the Blaine Police Department with establishing a perimeter and initiating a K-9 track, but ultimately the suspect was not located. The suspect is being described as a Black male, around 6 feet, 3 inches tall, wearing all black clothing at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information can contact the Blaine Police Department at 763-785-6168.
