Two female shoplifting suspects may make Santa’s naughty list this year after allegedly stealing multiple items at the Blaine Burlington Coat Factory on Black Friday. One woman also allegedly maced a security guard.
According to the Blaine Police Department, officers were called at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, to the Burlington Coat Factory at Northtown Mall about an assault in progress.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with the store’s employees, who reported two female customers shoplifted multiple clothing items and assaulted several store employees.
Video surveillance released by the Blaine police appears to show a security guard grabbing the stolen items from the suspects as the two women were exiting the store.
In response, one of the shoplifters is seen spraying the guard with a "chemical agent" and fleeing, but not before the security guard grabs her purse. A customer also fell during the assault while attempting to assist the security guard.
The suspects are seen reentering the store to recover the purse and some of the stolen merchandise they dropped before fleeing.
The mace affected multiple employees, including one who was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, police say.
The suspects fled the scene and remain unidentified.
The Blaine Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects. They ask anyone with information to call 763-427-1212.
