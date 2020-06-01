A protest calling for justice for George Floyd that had been planned in downtown Anoka at 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, has been postponed.
Hannah Helmer, listed as one of the organizers of the event on Facebook, posted around 9:30 a.m. June 1 that she is postponing the protest because "complications have come up and I want this to be a safe day for everyone." She wrote that she wants "more time to prepare something like that" and plans to post updates to Facebook.
Organizers had called for a peaceful protest and had been asking everyone to wear masks and maintain social distance to minimize the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.
The Anoka Police Department said it was aware of the protest and planned to have a presence.
"The Police Department will protect the demonstrators' right to demonstrate, and we ask for a peaceful but productive event," Anoka Police Chief Eric Peterson said just prior to the cancellation announcement being posted to Facebook.
At the time it was canceled, the Facebook event had 143 people listed as attending the rally, and 549 people had marked themselves interested. The event had been shared 217 times.
Anoka County announced the morning of June 1 that the Anoka County Government Center in Anoka would be closed for the remainder of the day "out of an abundance of caution" due to the scheduled protest.
Protests, riots and looting have taken place in the Twin Cities over the past week after George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died while in police custody Monday, May 25, after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, restrained Floyd with a knee on his neck.
Chauvin and three other officers were fired Tuesday, May 26, and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrested Chauvin Friday, May 29. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Friday that Chauvin faces third-degree murder charges and manslaughter charges and said the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is reviewing further charges in the case.
Anoka County instituted a curfew for the past weekend after some unrest in the county Thursday, May 28, including minor damage and looting at Northtown Mall after protesters gathered there.
