Carla Hylle sees a lot of airplanes land on Coon Lake, but she’d never seen one crash until Thursday, April 30.
The Ham Lake resident was filling bird feeders outside her home on the south end of Coon Lake around 2 p.m. Thursday when, out of the corner of her eye, she saw a plane with floats swooping toward the water.
It was not a smooth landing.
“He hit and flipped, and it was a big noise,” she said. “A lot of people heard it, even across the street.”
Hylle ran for help, and area residents went out in a boat to help the pilot. Bob Leebens and Nick Graves were among them.
“I just pulled in the driveway, and I heard a bang,” Leebens said of the moment the crash happened.
Graves stripped and was ready to jump in the water to help the pilot.
“I thought I was going to be David Hasselhoff,” he said.
When they reached the plane, another boater had already helped the pilot out of the water.
The pilot, identified by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office as 72-year-old Paul Erwin Youngquist, of Coon Rapids, had only minor injuries. He was treated and released at the scene by Allina EMS.
Youngquist was the only person on board the small plane, described as a Cessna 180.
He told authorities he was headed from Cambridge to the Anoka County-Blaine Airport when he decided to do a touch-and-go maneuver on Coon Lake. But the landing gear was down, and when it contacted the water, it apparently caused the plane to flip, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Gayle Johnson, another nearby resident, spoke with Youngquist after the incident. He told her he had the full harness on and knew he didn’t have much time to get out after the plane flipped.
“He said he popped the belt and tried the door, and it opened,” Johnson said.
Despite the ordeal, Youngquist seemed calm, according to witnesses.
“He didn’t seem too shaken,” Graves said.
Plans for recovery of the plane were already in process April 30.
The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has been notified, because the incident involves a body of water, according to Sheriff’s Office.
