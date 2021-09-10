To begin the 2021-22 school year, Fridley Public Schools dedicated its first two days of school to orientation activities.
Because many students have not been learning at school in a while due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the orientation activities and open houses were intended to help students and families acclimate back into school buildings.
At Fridley High School, incoming freshmen, sophomores and new students participated in a two-day orientation led by the school’s Link Crew leaders Sept. 7-8. The Fridley High School Link Crew, made up of juniors and seniors, serves as a group of peer mentors who facilitate various activities to help their younger peers adjust to high school.
Across the district, parents and students at Fridley Preschool, Hayes and Stevenson Elementary Schools, Fridley Middle School, and Fridley Moore Lake Area Learning Center, attended individually scheduled open house events to pick up Chromebook laptops, meet teachers and staff, and learn more about their school. Fridley High School also held open house events on Sept. 2, 7 and 8.
In addition to returning to in-person learning this fall, Fridley Public Schools launched Fridley Online Academy, a full-time online school for students in grades seven through 12 that provides a rigorous school experience with the flexibility of learning from home. Students across the district had their first official day of school on Thursday, Sept. 9.
