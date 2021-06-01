Does the city of Ham Lake’s namesake look like a ham — or is it a yam?
The animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals argues the latter.
Last week the organization sent a letter from its president, Ingrid Newkirk, to Ham Lake Mayor Mike Van Kirk promising to send candied yams for the whole town if it changes its name to “Yam Lake” in honor of the healthy tuber. PETA also offered to contribute to the cost of new signage.
“Pigs are smart, sensitive, wonderful individuals, so if we have a heart, we’ll leave their legs alone and choose yams over hams,” Newkirk said in a statement. “PETA envisions a new ‘Yam Lake’ that promotes kindness and healthy eating.”
The city derives its name from the lake of the same name, which early settlers thought looked like a ham, according to the city’s website.
But PETA, which believes “animals are not ours to eat,” says times have changed. Newkirk’s letter calls eating meat “an antiquated, dirty, and completely unnecessary habit” and argues the practices of the meat industry are cruel.
“Pigs killed for food spend their lives confined on filthy factory farms and are denied everything that’s natural and important to them, such as nurturing their young and rooting in the earth,” Newkirk wrote. “Pigs’ tails are chopped off, their teeth are cut with pliers, and males are castrated, all without painkillers. Sows are kept in ‘iron maidens’—named after medieval torture devices—and chew endlessly at the metal bars just inches in front of their faces. They cannot turn around or take even two steps in any direction. At slaughterhouses, pigs are hung upside down and bled to death, often while still conscious.”
Citing World Health Organization reports, Newkirk also highlighted concerns that processed meats, such has ham and bacon, can cause cancer and have been linked to other health problems, including diabetes, strokes, high blood pressure and impotence.
On the other hand, she wrote, “yams are super-healthy foods high in fiber, potassium, manganese, and antioxidants.”
“By renaming the town, you would seize a great opportunity to demonstrate how easy it is to change with the times,” Newkirk wrote.
A PETA spokesperson said May 28 that Mayor Van Kirk had not responded to the letter. Van Kirk did not respond to ABC Newspapers’ request for comment.
