Pet Supplies Plus is opening a new location in Fridley Saturday, Aug. 28.
The store, located at 256 57th Ave. NE, will offer a wide selection of natural pet foods, goods and pet services, as well as amenities such as grooming and self-pet-wash stations and carry-out service.
Pet Supplies Plus, in Fridley, is owned by husband-and-wife duo Tracy and Crystal Crocker. Together they have over 40 years of business experience. Tracy is the current CEO at Winstead, a security technology company for control rooms and global business, while Crystal has CEO experience in the nonprofit realm.
The Crockers plan to partner with local animal shelters, rescue organizations and nonprofits to host year-round adoption events, fundraisers and pet food and product drives at the Fridley store.
“Pet Supplies Plus is going to be a store that welcomes [customers] in and participates in events that are good for the community and business,” Tracy Crocker said in a statement. “We are looking forward to providing [customers] services such as pet adoption events, dog training services, and dog care with mobile veterinary services.”
Pet Supplies Plus, in Fridley, will host a two-day grand opening event. Beginning on Saturday, Aug. 28, and continuing through Sunday, Aug. 29, the new Pet Supplies Plus will offer special prize giveaways, sale prices and more.
Pet parents are always welcome to shop with their dogs at the store, where team members are on-site to answer questions and offer tips. Each team member is trained in the areas of natural and holistic foods and is able to answer a range of questions about dogs, cats, birds, reptiles and fish, according to the store.
Pet Supplies Plus in Fridley will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Contact the store at 763-205-4298 or visit petsuppliesplus.com.
