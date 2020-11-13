One woman is dead after being hit by a car in Coon Rapids.
On Nov. 12 at 10:10 p.m. the Coon Rapids Fire Department, Police Department and Allina EMS responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 47 NW and University Avenue NW, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Early indications suggest that the woman was hit while crossing the street. The driver is a 49-year-old Anoka man who was northbound on Highway 47 NW.
Life saving efforts were performed and the victim was transported to Mercy Hospital, where she was declared dead.
The incident remains under investigation by the Coon Rapids Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the sheriff’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.