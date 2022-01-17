A Buffalo, Minnesota, man hospitalized with COVID-19 was moved to a Texas facility over the weekend after a judge ordered Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids not to turn off his ventilator.
Marjorie Holsten, an attorney representing the family of 55-year-old Scott Quiner, said Quiner arrived at a Texas hospital Saturday, Jan. 15, after a flight and an ambulance ride.
Holsten said Quiner was “severely malnourished” when he arrived but was receiving nutrition, hydration and medication and appeared to be improving. Tests indicated all his organs were functioning, except for his lungs, Holsten said.
“We’re very hopeful,” she said.
Allina Health, which runs Mercy Hospital, said in a statement that it “continues to wish the patient and family well.”
Citing patient privacy, it said it couldn’t comment on the care provided to specific patients but that it “has great confidence in the exceptional care provided to our patients, which is administered according to evidence-based practices by our talented and compassionate medical teams.”
Quiner tested positive for COVID-19 in October and was admitted to the Mercy Hospital ICU Nov. 6, according to online fundraisers for the family. Quiner was reportedly unvaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
On Jan. 12 his wife, Anne Quiner, asked for a restraining order to prevent Mercy Hospital from taking him off the ventilator that was keeping him alive. The hospital had planned to turn off the ventilator at noon on Thursday, Jan. 13, over Anne Quiner’s objections, according to the court filing. Anne Quiner told the court she was in the process of finding a new medical facility for her husband but needed more time.
In its response, Mercy Hospital told the court that Scott Quiner’s medical treatment had been based on the “best available medical science and authority, in consultation with specialists, and in compliance with Mercy’s policies and procedures regarding medically non-beneficial interventions.” The hospital also said it would keep Quiner on the ventilator until the court ruled at a future hearing.
Anoka County Judge Jennifer L. Stanfield granted a temporary restraining order anyway and set a hearing for February. With Scott Quiner’s transfer, the case is now moot.
A GoFundMe campaign on behalf of the Quiner family had raised about $30,000 as of Jan. 17. A campaign on the Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo had raised more than $46,000.
