People attend the Spring Lake Park Schools Panther Foundation’s Panther Party Saturday fundraiser Feb. 26 at Bunker Hills Event Center in Coon Rapids. More than 225 guests attended the party. (Photo courtesy of Spring Lake Park Schools)
The Panther Foundation’s annual fundraising event returned Feb. 21-26 with a Week of Giving and Panther Party that raised more than $120,000 to support activities and programs benefiting the students of Spring Lake Park Schools.
The Week of Giving was full of Panther pride. There were themed spirit-wear days, dine-to-donate opportunities in partnership with local restaurants, and a silent auction with more than 350 packages up for bidding. The silent auction alone raised more than $50,000.
The culminating event of the week was the Panther Party on Saturday, Feb. 26. More than 225 guests attended the party at Bunker Hills Event Center in Coon Rapids. Guests enjoyed cocktails and appetizers, a brief program with games and dancing to the music of Good for Gary, a Twin Cities band.
“We are thrilled with the response to the Week of Giving and Panther Party,” Tanya Hartwell, Panther Foundation co-chair said in a statement. “It was especially gratifying to be able to come together again in person to celebrate our community and our schools at the Panther Party. Thank you to everyone who participated and for the remarkable show of support for our schools.”
Supporting milestone moments
Each year, the Panther Foundation identifies a Fund-A-Dream project. This year, the special focus was support for specific milestone moments in the life of a Spring Lake Park student.
“The start of kindergarten, the transition to Westwood for all fifth-graders and the beginning of high school are critical moments in a student’s life at SLP,” said Colleen Pederson, Panther Foundation’s executive director. “Through the generous support for this project, we will be able to create experiences that help kids in these moments to feel comfortable, confident and that they belong.”
Fund-A-Dream dollars will support three main efforts for kindergartners and fifth- and ninth-graders.
Incoming kindergartners will have the opportunity to attend Kinder Camp in August before the beginning of school. Westwood Welcome will support the transition to Westwood Intermediate and Middle School as fifth-graders come together for the first time. For freshmen starting out at Spring Lake Park High School, Panther Mentors seeks to create a welcoming, personalized and successful start to a student’s high school career.
