Fogerty Arena Director Rob Hall is asking the community to rally and help keep the arena’s doors open.
Nearly 40 years ago, a group of community members from Blaine and Spring Lake Park united to bring an indoor hockey rink to the area. They set out with a grassroots fundraiser selling small blue bricks for the “I Bought A Brick” campaign.
With the help of that initial fundraiser, the arena dream came true, and Fogerty Arena’s doors opened fall 1982 at 9250 Lincoln St. NE, Blaine.
Now Hall is concerned the arena’s doors may close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since its inception, the nonprofit facility has been home to Blaine and Spring Lake Park Youth Hockey Associations and high school hockey programs. In 2013 the facility expanded to include the growing Olympic sport of curling, as well as a full-service restaurant.
Every year an average three million visitors come to Fogerty Arena, creating a significant tourism and economic impact in the North Metro area, according to Hall.
“This place has been such a big part of hockey, and now curling in the North Metro,” Hall said in a statement. “We’re just hopeful that we can get to the other side of this whole thing for the community and our members.”
Hall reported that the restaurant already had to close indefinitely due to the pandemic.
Those who wish to learn more or donate to Fogerty Arena can visit FogertyArena.com.
