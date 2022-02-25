Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo announced Friday, Feb. 25, that he will not seek reelection. He will retire at the end of 2022 with 45 years of service to the county, 12 of them as county attorney.
Palumbo began his service in October 1977 and has performed duties in all four of the County Attorney’s Office’s legal divisions (civil, criminal, family and juvenile) as an assistant county attorney. He was elected county attorney in 2010 and has served in that role since January 2011. He was reelected in 2014 and 2018.
Palumbo has served as chair of the Anoka County Joint Law Enforcement Council, which created a public safety data computer system to aid law enforcement, fire departments, emergency management and medical response providers.
During Palumbo’s tenure, the Anoka County Attorney’s Office launched initiatives combating elder abuse, domestic violence and the opioid epidemic through community outreach, education and specialized prosecution, according to the County Attorney’s Office. Under Palumbo’s leadership, the office secured the county’s first veterans court grant and collaborated to create the county’s specialty drug court.
Palumbo, a St. Paul native, has long been active in the community. His activities include volunteering time and donating food (he’s reportedly a great cook) to various charities. He has served on local foundation boards and currently represents the county on the Anoka-Ramsey Technical College Advisory committee, the Fogerty Arena board of directors and the Veterans’ Service Council. He ha also acted in several plays at the Lakeshore Players Theatre and the Landmark Center in St. Paul.
“I have been fortunate to have worked with, and been guided by, so many professional people in Anoka County throughout the years,” Palumbo said in a statement. “The attorneys and the staff in this office have been exceptional in their performance and dedication. My years here have been a wonderful learning experience that has helped me serve the people of Anoka County. I’m so grateful for the privilege of serving as County Attorney.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.