On Friday, May 28, PACT Charter School in Ramsey honored the Class of 2021 with a commencement celebration at The Draw amphitheater in Ramsey.
The graduates entered with the PACT band playing “Pomp and Circumstance,” and during the ceremony, the PACT choir sang “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman.”
Valedictorian Elilli Yusuf, Salutatorian Reed Podoll, Student Council Co-President Gianna Swanson and Faculty Advisor Christal Ruppert gave speeches at commencement.
