A local company donated hams weighing at total of about 2,800 pounds to Anoka County food shelves Tuesday, April 7.
Fridley-based Sheet Metal Connectors Inc. and its employees decided to donate their annual Easter hams to three Anoka County food shelves, which are in need of donations as they anticipate a surge in clients who are out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of handing out a ham to each employee and retiree, the company donated a total of 370 hams to the Anoka County Brotherhood Council (ACBC) Food Shelf in Anoka, North Anoka County Emergency Food Shelf (NACE) in East Bethel, and Southern Anoka Community Assistance (SACA) in Columbia Heights.
The company hopes to highlight the food shelves’ special need for donations as they continue to serve communities in a time of crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.