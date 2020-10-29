A 51-year-old Spring Lake Park man is charged with distributing drugs after a sting operation uncovered over 15 pounds of methamphetamine this month.
Christopher Stephen Branch faces one felony count of first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating Branch when a confidential informant told officers they could purchase multiple pounds of methamphetamine from him, according to the criminal complaint.
Officers met with the informant and provided them with funds and an electronic transmitting device. Earlier this month the informant met with Branch while under continuous audio surveillance, according to the complaint.
On an unspecified date in October, the informant went to Branch’s residence and called him. Branch allegedly told the informant he was going to get the drugs and would be there shortly. The informant told officers that the informant believed Branch had a nearby storage unit, the charge say.
Branch’s vehicle was located at a nearby storage unit and officers observed him leaving the unit with a bag, according to the complaint. Officers allegedly heard Branch met with the informant and discuss weight and prices.
The informant later met with officers and turned over approximately 2,359 grams of what field tested positive as methamphetamine purchased from Branch, according to the complaint.
Officers executed a search warrant on Branch’s home, where they allegedly found another 827 grams of a substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia, a stolen handgun and $73,368 in cash.
On Oct. 20 officers executed a search warrant on Branch’s storage locker at a facility in Spring Lake Park. In the storage unit registered to Branch officers reportedly found another 3,703 grams of what field tested positive as methamphetamine. A total of approximately 6,889 grams, or just over 15 pounds, of methamphetamine was recovered. Based on training and experience officers said Branch was likely high ranking in a drug distribution hierarchy, according to the criminal complaint.
Branch is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 24 for an omnibus hearing.
