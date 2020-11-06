One woman is dead after two pedestrians were struck in Coon Rapids.
44-year-old Lorysa Bak of Coon Rapids died following a collision at 4:31 p.m. Nov. 3 near the intersection of Egret Boulevard NW and Wintergreen Street NW in Coon Rapids.
When emergency responders arrived they found Bak and a juvenile girl injured. Early indications suggested they were hit by a vehicle while crossing the street, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital where Bak later died.
The incident remains under investigation by the Coon Rapids Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and the Sheriff’s Office.
