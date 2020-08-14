SP Hole in One duo.jpeg
A rarity on its own, a pair of Rum River Hills Men’s Senior League golfers achieved a hole-in-one on the same day July 28. Clare Anderson of Blaine aced the 150-yard No. 16 with a 7-iron, while Kenny Bahmer of Champlin aced the 108-yard No. 14 with an 8-iron. 

