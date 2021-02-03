A Canadian developer is repurposing an old clothing retailer in Coon Rapids.
The former JCPenney building at 12792 Riverdale Blvd. will welcome five new tenants following a redevelopment approved by the Coon Rapids Planning Commission Jan. 21.
The rear 20,000 square feet of the building will be demolished to add two new loading bays. Inside the building will have space for five tenants. The largest space, at 44,000 square feet, will be served by two loading docks. Customers will be able to access the space from the north side of the building.
Other tenant spaces will include a 19,000-square-foot space, a 2,800-square-foot space and two 2,600-square-foot spaces. The 2,600-square-foot spaces will be accessible from the west, with the rest accessible from the north.
The building was constructed in 2002 as part of the original Riverdale Village development. The Toronto-based North American Development Group recently purchased the building.
The developer did not respond to requests for comment.
