A Lino Lakes death is being investigated after a father returned home to find his adult son mortally wounded Thursday, Aug. 27.
At 2:36 p.m., Lino Lakes and Centennial Lakes police officers were dispatched to the 6900 block of West Shadow Lake Drive in Lino Lakes. The adult male homeowner reported he had arrived home and witnessed two individuals leaving out the front door and then fleeing the scene, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.
Shortly thereafter, the father found his adult son with life threatening injuries inside the residence. Allina EMS attempted lifesaving measures however the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation by the Lino Lakes Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
