The 50th anniversary of the Nowthen Threshing Show is scheduled for Aug. 20-22 at 7415 Old Viking Blvd. in Nowthen.
The festival is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The event features the Nowthen Historical Power Association and the Anoka Engine Club.
Guests can watch history happen by watching corn chopping, blacksmithing, grain threshing and sawmill demonstrations, or experience historical culture by wandering through the old restored school, church, log buildings and train depot on the grounds.
The three-day affair will feature music, games for kids, parades, tractor pulls, pancake breakfasts and more.
Each morning the threshing show kicks off with a pancake breakfast in the pavilion from 7-10 a.m.
Most buildings open and demonstrations start around 9 a.m. each day.
Activities and games for kids run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Log Barn.
The tractor pull starts 6 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Guests can wander through the flea market and craft building to peruse items for sale or purchase breakfast, lunch, or dinner from one of the food vendors.
Children can enjoy the many activities occurring at the log cabin, the petting zoo in the log building, or a train ride out of the depot.
For more information, visit nowthenthreshing.com.
