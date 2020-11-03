Jeff Pilon has defeated challenger Matt Lendt and will keep his seat as Mayor of Nowthen.
With both precincts reporting Pilon garnered 1,534 votes (56.9%) versus Lendt’s 1,157 votes (42.9%).
In the city council race, residents voted for two of four candidates. Incumbent Mary Rainville will keep her seat after garnering 1,311 votes (29.2%). Jason Alders will replace incumbent Daniel Breyen. Alders earned 1,189 votes (26.5%) versus Breyen’s 1,011 votes (22.5%). In fourth is Rob Schiller, who received 967 votes (21.6%). Another eight votes (0.18%) went to write-in candidates.
All results reported on Election Night are preliminary. Although Anoka County’s Election Night results include most absentee ballots received through Election Day, some absentee ballots received later on Election Day may not be processed until Wednesday, according to Anoka County Elections Manager Paul Linnell. State law allows counties to continue processing absentee ballots received by Election Day until the end of the day Thursday, Nov. 5. This year the county will also continue counting ballots sent by Election Day that arrive by Tuesday, Nov 10, in accordance with a consent decree extending the deadline for receiving ballots. However, in compliance with an order from a federal appeals court, the ballots received after Election Day will be set aside in case a future court order invalidates them.
