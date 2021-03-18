Northtown Mall in Blaine is celebrating the start of spring with family-friendly Easter events, including meetings and pictures with the Easter Bunny.
The Easter Bunny will arrive Saturday, March 20, at Northtown Mall, 398 Northtown Drive, and will be available for visits through Saturday, April 3, during mall hours (11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays). Reservations are required to help keep the line short and everyone safely distanced. Visit tinyurl.com/fusd7nk for more information and to sign up.
From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, Northtown Mall will host the arrival of the bunny and an event called Cute as a Bunny Crafts. The free event gives children the opportunity to participate in a socially distanced group art project using Peeps and to create a spring-themed craft either at the mall or at home. The event is hosted in partnership with KidX Club, an organization that sponsors free events to encourage creativity, learning and curiosity.
Northtown Mall will host a Hide and Peep Egg Hunt 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 27. Located in Burlington Court, the Egg Hunt will feature a scavenger hunt throughout the mall.
Kids 12 and under can also stop by the Easter Bunny set 2-4 p.m. Friday, April 2, and pick up a cookie kit while supplies last.
“We are proud to continue to offer opportunities for our community to safely gather at Northtown Mall and to reimagine time-honored traditions in new ways,” Paula Mueller, area general manager of Northtown Mall, said in a statement.
Northtown Mall’s Easter events will follow Minnesota’s COVID-19 safety protocols, including rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices.
COVID-19 regulation rules to visitors at Northtown Mall include:
• Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet from other people.
• Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover in accordance with state and local guidelines.
• Do not gather in groups.
• Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.
• Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.
For more information on visits with the Easter Bunny and other events at Northtown Mall, visit northtown-mall.com.
