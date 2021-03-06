Northtown Mall in Blaine is seeking 40-50 local individuals to decorate white paper parasols with a spring theme for the mall’s annual Spring is in the Air Parasol Contest.
The mall will provide each participant with a parasol to be decorated at home. The design must be spring themed.
The completed parasols will be displayed from the Center Court ceiling during the month of April at Northtown Mall, located at 398 Northtown Drive, Blaine.
Shoppers will determine the winners by voting. First place wins a $200 gift card, second place a $125 gift card, third place a $75 gift card and fourth place a $50 gift card.
Anyone interested in participating can email linda.sell@washingtonprime.com.
Decorated parasols are due back to the mall office on or before Tuesday, March 30.
