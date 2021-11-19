Northtown Mall has a full list of holiday activities lined up this season.
“The holidays are an important time for our community to gather, celebrate our loved ones and share gratitude,” Paula Mueller, general manager at Northtown Mall, said in a statement. “We are proud to offer events and activities that bring people together to ignite the spirit of the season, while also supporting our local small businesses.”
The following events will take place at Northtown Mall, located at 398 Northtown Drive, Blaine. For more information on these events and more, visit northtown-mall.com.
• Santa’s Arrival: Northtown Mall will celebrate Santa’s arrival at the town center with a special free cookie decorating event 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, in Burlington Court. Kids 12 and under can decorate their own festive cookie or take their kit home.
• Photos with Santa: Santa will be available for photos in his North Postal Station Friday, Nov. 19, through Friday, Dec. 24, during most mall hours. Reservations allow you to schedule and prepay for photos with Santa. Visit tinyurl.com/x2x22njr for reservations. Walk-ins are welcome.
• KIDX Club Holiday Crafts: Kids stopping by Burlington Court 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, can create a free ornament to take home and add to their tree. Event available to kids 12 and under while supplies last.
• Sensitive Santa: For children on the autism spectrum and those with related sensory sensitivities, a Santa visit can often mean crowded spaces, long lines and a swirl of competing noise that can create an overstimulating and upsetting environment. Sensitive Santa is hosted before the town center opens. Santa has been specially trained and takes cues from parents and caregivers in order to meet each child’s needs. Sensitive Santa will take place on 9-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, and will include a therapy dog, crafts and treats. Advance registration is recommended at tinyurl.com/vaehsdfk.
• Paws & Claus: Dog and cat owners are invited to mix and mingle as they get their favorite pet’s photos taken with Santa at Paws & Claus 5-8 p.m. on both Monday, Dec. 6, and Monday, Dec. 13, in Burlington Court. Pet can also enter the Pet Festivewear contest.
• Joyful Noise Performance Series: Northtown Mall’s longstanding holiday tradition of hosting performances by local choirs, dancers and orchestras continues in December. Visit Northtown-Mall.com for a list of scheduled performances.
• Holiday Craft Show & Bread Pop-Up Market: Guests can shop goods from local crafters and creators at the Bella Boutique craft show in Center Court Dec. 9-24. They can continue their shop local gift giving by dropping by Bread – A Unique Pop-Up Market. Bread is a collection of local small businesses all under one roof. Find them across from the new Northtown Food Hall.
