As many Anoka County students prepare to take their next steps after graduation, Northtown Mall in Blaine is looking to honor local graduates through the #ScholarSpree sweepstakes.
To honor the Class of 2021, Northtown Mall’s parent company, Washington Prime Group, will host a national contest called #ScholarSpree. Washington Prime Group is giving away $10,000 to 13 winners who will have the chance to win prizes ranging from $500 to $3,000 to spend at any Washington Prime Group town center nationwide.
The prize money is intended to help graduates prepare for their next steps after graduation.
High school and college graduates from the Class of 2021 can enter the contest at https://a.pgtb.me/sGr2fj.
The contest runs through Monday, June 7. Winners will be notified and announced Wednesday, June 9.
“The Class of 2021 has had a challenging year, and we are so proud of the ways they have shown resilience and fostered connections with each other through it all,” Northtown Mall general manager Paula Mueller said in a statement. “We’re proud to show our local 2021 graduates some love and appreciation through #ScholarSpree, as one of many ways that Northtown Mall continues to show our support for the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.