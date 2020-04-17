*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
In-person gatherings may have temporarily stopped, but connecting through art continues at Northern Starz Children’s Theatre.
The Ramsey theater has taken the arts online during the coronavirus closure, presenting a Virtual Talent Show, online classes and a means to connect for people of all ages in Anoka County and beyond.
“It’s really important, especially with the stay-at-home order, to still do art, whether it’s acting, drawing, dancing,” Northern Starz Executive Director Rachel Bohnsack said. “It’s very calming, very soothing for most people, and that’s something that’s going to be needed during this time.”
The Northern Starz Virtual Talent Show runs throughout April and presents an outlet for people to continue to perform and create, with categories including singing, dance, monologues, musical instruments, video production, TikTok, commercial, stand-up comedy and miscellaneous. People interested can upload videos every week to auditions@northernstarz.org.
“Since the theater is shut down temporarily because of COVID-19, we just wanted to keep the kids engaged and keep them wanting to do the performing arts,” Bohnsack said. “A lot of kids come here, and our first thought is to make sure they know we’re still here.
“This talent show is open to people anywhere in the world, not just our kids, which is kind of cool. We have some kids who are no longer part of Northern Starz who moved away from the area, and they’re actually part of our talent show and our digital drama as well. So that’s been kind of fun. We’re getting some kids we don’t see anymore.”
The show has expanded as the month has gone along, with a wide range of talent on display.
“It was kind of slow at first, but now we’re getting a bit more momentum,” Bohnsack said. “We’ve had students from age 3 up to age 78 who have submitted videos the first week. We had talents show anything from Tik Tok to video productions, singing and dancing, a little bit of everything, even including a cooking show. One of our teaching artists who teaches a 55-plus Golden Starz class, her and her husband put together a cooking show. And now they’re starting to come in more.”
Northern Starz also is running a DigiDrama program that offers drama courses online for both students and adults. Among the classes are auditioning, acting, improv, Shakespeare and more, allowing people to gather together online to learn vocals and put together small plays.
“Kids can get on Zoom with our teaching artists,” Bohnsack said. “That’s been kind of fun to watch that engagement and those friendships still blooming during this time. I think it’s super important to make sure you still are dancing, singing, drawing, having some sort of creativity during this time, that kids can center themselves and maybe even help the parents with this outlet. We have a good time; kids connecting is super important. Most of the kids that we work with, they’ve known each other and have grown up together. It’s really important to keep these relationships active. We don’t want kids to feel secluded because they can’t see their friends.”
Now is also a good time for kids and adults looking to try out acting or something new to be able to do so from their own home.
“That’s great that we’re getting that outreach besides who we normally would,” Bohnsack said. “Friends are inviting other friends that maybe otherwise wouldn’t have known about us. That’s been kind of a fun thing, seeing new faces on the screen.
“If you’re an adult and feeling like I’ve never been in a show before and too shy to audition, you can. There’s an opportunity for every age group.”
Northern Starz has also developed a program in which students in grades 6-12 post videos reading books that parents can play for their children, especially those parents on the front lines of combating the coronavirus.
“Another program we started because of this digital revolution is Good Night Starz,” Bohnsack said. “We have a lot of parents in our theater on the front lines who are really tired when they come home that want to be active with their kids, but maybe just don’t have it in them.
“If you’re a parent and you want your kids to have books read to them at night and just worked 12 hours at the hospital, we have several kids’ books that can be read to them at the click of a button. It’s nice that these older kids are helping with these, and it keeps them active too.”
In lieu of regular class payments, Northern Starz is accepting donations from those who are able on its website at www.northernstarz.org and will be hosting a fundraiser May 9.
“Every year we have our Curtains Up fundraiser where we have lunch, dinner and a show. Obviously we can’t do that in person this year, so now we’ll use some of the talent show clips as part of our virtual fundraiser.
“We’re going to be showing basically a movie right now showing Northern Starz and what we do and how our theater runs, what we give to the community and what we get back from the community. We want to keep the arts alive in the area.”
There have been tough days, with a theater normally bustling with laughter, activity and action forced to close its doors for the time being. Now it’s about finding a way to keep alive opportunities in the arts, even if they look different than they have in the past.
“It’s been a little hard some days,” Bohnsack said. “I’m usually at the theater 12-14 hours a day and now I’m at home. So that’s been difficult. It’s going to be hard for the next 12-18 months. We usually do 10 shows a year with probably 6,000-8,000 patrons coming in to view those shows. We don’t know even when we can gather again, if we’re going to be able to and who is going to want to gather. Myself and our committee are trying to figure out ways to keep the theater alive and make sure we can keep the doors open.
“It’s never going to be normal again, it’s going to be a new normal. But we want to make sure that we still have this for people in the northern suburbs here. We’re reaching out to everybody. I’ve gone to the theater a couple times and it’s quiet. It’s sad. But everyone’s health is at the top of our list. Now we’re just trying to keep the theater healthy too.”
