For the 22nd year, all things home improvement will be on display at the North Suburban Home Show on Saturday, March 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Andover YMCA Community Center, 15200 Hanson Blvd.
More than 100 exhibitors participate, specializing in everything from roofing and windows to the latest products and services for a dream home remodel. Experts in landscaping and home energy improvements will also be available.
“Ask the Architect,” a fan-favorite event, returns this year. Attendees can arrive ready with questions and receive a free, 20-minute consultation service designed to help homeowners bring their ideas to life.
Guests can also participate in a do-it-yourself workshop and activities for kids, and receive free popcorn and door prizes.
The sponsoring cities of Andover, Anoka and Coon Rapids offer “Resource Row,” an opportunity for residents to interact with representatives from various city and county departments, including forestry, sustainability, crime prevention, building, permitting and more. It’s an opportunity to get advice about any upcoming building projects, the permits needed and other important considerations.
The North Suburban Home Show is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to the event to benefit the ACBC Food Shelf. Monetary donations will also be accepted.
