North Suburban Home Show in Andover canceled Mar 13, 2020 Mar 13, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago The annual North Suburban Home Show — sponsored by the cities of Andover, Anoka and Coon Rapids — has been canceled.The event was scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at the Andover YMCA Community Center.
