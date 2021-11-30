North Memorial Health has announced the development of a new clinic in Blaine designed to provide expanded primary, specialty and urgent care services to the community.
The new clinic will be on the southwest corner of Lexington Avenue and 109th Street, 5 miles from North Memorial Health’s current Blaine clinic.
It’s scheduled to open in October 2022.
The new, larger facility will allow the North Memorial Health Clinic team to serve more customers in Blaine and the surrounding communities. The approximately 50,000-square-foot clinic will be built to accommodate the continued growth of North Memorial Health’s primary and specialty care practices, as well as provide a larger and improved space for urgent care services, according to North Memorial Health.
Some of the clinic’s features will include:
• Added cardiac rehabilitation and an expanded cardiology space.
• In-house imaging.
• Expanded rheumatology, rheumatology infusion, endocrinology and pain care.
• A community room available for education.
• More than 70 primary care, specialty care and urgent care exam rooms.
“This new clinic will help us meet the growing need for primary, specialty and urgent care services for customers in the Blaine community,” North Memorial Health CEO J. Kevin Croston said in a statement. “We are excited to be creating a new, state-of-the-art space that will provide an even better customer experience and a wonderful environment for our team members.”
Once complete, the new facility will replace the current Blaine clinic, which is housed in a multi-tenant medical office on Ulysses Street.
MSP Commercial is the developer of the project and will also manage it after completion.
