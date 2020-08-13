Editor’s note: The interview conducted with Play To Your Strengths Youth and Schools Program Coordinator Madie Hubert was done prior to her unexpected death on June 6. The story is being published with the support of the staff of Play To Your Strengths. For more information on Hubert and her impact on the nonprofit, see the sidebar.
Teens with the Andover nonprofit Play To Your Strengths have been documenting the lives of local seniors with the Stories Project and in the process practicing valuable life skills.
Play To Your Strengths was founded over a decade ago through volunteer work by founder and Executive Director Steve Gahagen and became a 501(c)3 nonprofit about three years ago. It’s based at Prairie Oak Community Church located at 1657 161Sst Ave. NW, Andover and works throughout Anoka County.
The nonprofits’ mission is “to help people discover their strengths and then maximize those in a way that makes them feel more fully alive and tell the best story with their lives,” said Youth and Schools Program Coordinator Madie Hubert, who recently died.
Play To Your Strengths offers resources for adults, families and youth to discover and develop their talents to serve others.
“The majority of students in our programs are facing challenges and have the odds stacked against them,” Hubert said. “They’re working hard to develop leadership and professional skills as they maximize their unique strengths.”
Hubert oversaw Play To Your Strengths’ program called the Stories Project, which connects local seniors with youth in grades six through 12 who have participated in the nonprofit’s Mentoring Program and have received specialized training for the Stories Project.
The goal of the Stories Project is to have students interview seniors about their lives. Most of the youth who participate are students in the Anoka-Hennepin or Forrest Lake school districts. Play To Your Strengths recruits seniors through existing senior groups in Coon Rapids, Blaine and Andover, as well as Anoka County churches.
“The Stories Project connects generations as young people develop leadership skills by interviewing people 50 and over,” Hubert said. “Through a series of questions, adults have the opportunity to reflect on the values and significant moments of their lives, articulating their stories. Young people have the opportunity to develop professional skills and learn through listening to the stories of others.”
The students use the same set of 15 questions for each interview before conducting a more personalized interview with the senior. After the interviews, the young adults type up brief biographies from their notes and send the biographies to the seniors.
“It means a lot to these seniors,” Hubert said. “Even though it’s their own words, they often don’t realize the amount of impact or value their own story has.”
Most of the Stories Project interviews are being conducted over the phone or through Zoom meetings due to the high risk of COVID-19 for seniors. Previously the interviews occurred in person, but a few are still occurring, depending on what seniors decide.
“Even though people are at home and shut in because of COVID-19, it’s an opportunity to connect to generations and hopefully to bring encouragement and kind of some life into the day to someone who may not be able to leave the house or do much traveling or interacting,” Hubert said. “Being able to connect seniors with someone who’s interested in their story and wants to sit, listen and allow them to really share their wisdom is a great day brightener.”
Hubert said social distancing requirements have actually increased the number of interviews being conducted for the Stories Program.
“Given the current COVID-19 crisis ... our organization has increased Stories Project outreach so that our network of students is reaching out to seniors weekly for interviews,” she said. “This positive impact can be made through phone calls while still physically distancing.”
Ephriam Cooper, soon to be a sophomore at Coon Rapids High School, has been involved with Play To Your Strengths since a teacher at Northdale Middle School referred him to the program in sixth grade. He joined the Stories Project in eighth grade.
“What I love most about the Stories Project is the connections I get to make with the people I interview,” Cooper said. “A lot of the people I get to interview through the program are very reluctant at first, but as they get more comfortable with the interview they start to open up and you develop an incredible connection.” Cooper has interviewed more than 25 seniors including Victor Robelet, from Coon Rapids, who’s a member of the Anoka County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.
“The Stories Project is great,” Robelet said. “I’ve never been interviewed like that before, and the questions were dynamic and required a lot of thought ... I was very impressed with (Ephriam). This program gives students an opportunity to reach out to people with different opinions without any fear of reprisal. It’s a great experience for them ... and another avenue for them to grow.”
To learn more about the Stories Project and Play To Your Strengths, visit playtoyourstrengths.org, call 612-888-7095 or email info@playtoyourstrengths.org.
For the love of Madie
Play To Your Strengths Youth and Schools Program Coordinator Madie (Bloom) Hubert died suddenly and unexpectedly June 6, at 26 years old.
According to her obituary, Hubert died while on a weekend vacation in northern Minnesota when she went to sleep while lying in bed while watching television with her husband Benjamin Hubert and didn’t wake up. She died with Benjamin by her side.
“Madie you cherished everyone you came into contact with,” Benjamin Hubert said, speaking to his wife after she died at her celebration of life ceremony at Substance Church in Minneapolis June 12. “Madie you cherished me with a love I cannot express and I have never felt before. You comforted me when I was hurting even when that opened you up to being hurt. You pushed me closer to Jesus every day of our relationship. Even in death you push me closer to Jesus. On our last day together I was blessed with seeing the waters of Lake Superior sparkling. Your smile, it shone brighter than ever. I got to hike some of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world with you, and I got to take pictures of you that I will cherish up in my heart forever. We prayed together, we loved together — we were blessed together.”
Hubert was born Madeline Grace Bloom Oct. 18, 1993, in St. Louis Park.
Hubert was passionate about music and enjoyed listening to music, playing the piano and guitar and singing. Videos of Hubert singing were played at her celebration of life.
Hubert majored in music ministry and Spanish at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois.
After graduation in 2016, Hubert returned to Minnesota and began her career as a music minister. The following year, she transitioned professionally to working with students and youth with the nonprofit Play To Your Strengths, based at Prairie Oak Community Church in Andover.
“It’s just devastating and heartbreaking loss,” said Play To Your Strengths founder and Executive Director Steve Gahagen. “Madie was an inspiring leader. A lot of the kids we work with have the odds stacked against them, and she played a major mentoring role in their lives. She was a very consistent part of these kids’ lives when many of the things in their lives were pretty inconsistent. She really helped kids realize what they had to offer the world and she inspired them to write a great story with her life.”
Hubert met her husband through her first job. A proposal at the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis on March 17, 2018, led to their wedding on July 28 that same year.
According to Hubert’s obituary, she loved to learn, read, travel, sing, be outdoors, explore, visit antique and thrift shops, bake cookies, write letters, mail postcards and welcome friends and strangers to her and Benjamin’s home.
“She pursued getting to know others with her bright eyes, beautiful smile and caring heart,” her obituary stated. “When she entered a room, she brought light and spread joy. If you met Madie, you mattered to her. She loved on others, especially her precious students.”
Hubert is survived by her husband, Benjamin; parents Jeff and Mary Beth; grandparents; aunts; uncles; cousins; in-laws; and friends.
Play To Your Strengths is giving out wristbands with “For the love of Madie” written on them. For more information on getting a wristband visit Play To Your Strengths’ Facebook page at facebook.com/playtoyourstrengthsorg.
“She was like sunshine walking into a room,” Gahagen said. I’m so grateful we had her with us at Play To Your Strengths for four years.”
A field of sunflowers, Hubert’s favorite flower, has been planted in her memory by Play To Your Strengths staff and students at Prairie Oak Community Church.
Many have also donated to Play To Your Strengths in memory of Hubert. For more information on how to donate, visit playtoyourstrengths.org/donate.
To view Hubert’s celebration of life, visit tinyurl.com/y2tfw8yp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.