The annual celebration of America’s birthday hosted by Coon Rapids will not take place this year.
Coon Rapids officially canceled its plans for the Fourth of July in an announcement posted online May 5.
The post cites public health recommendations surrounding large gatherings and the safety of the public, vendors, volunteers and staff as why the city decided to cancel the annual event.
This year’s celebration will not be rescheduled; instead, the public is invited to the 2021 event. Next year’s celebration is anticipated for July 2-4 as usual.
