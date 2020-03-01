An unidentified suspect is at large following an armed robbery at a Fridley gas station in February.
On Feb. 12 at 1:09 a.m. Fridley police were called to the Speedway at 7229 Highway 65 NE for an armed robbery, according to Fridley Lt. Jim Mork.
The suspect was seen wearing gloves, a face mask and all black. The man pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money, lottery tickets and cigarettes, according to police.
He fled on foot, and investigators assume he left in a vehicle nearby, Mork said.
“That’s what they usually do,” he said.
This incident is still under investigation. There are no suspects at this time.
