The Mother Baby Center, a partnership between Allina Health and Children’s Minnesota, announced June 1 the expansion of its neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, services at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, effectively increasing the NICU from Level II to Level III status.
The expansion improves access to neonatal experts and allows the center to care for more prematurely born babies as young as 28 weeks.
“We’re thrilled to be able to offer more services to families in the Twin Cities north metro and allow them to get the care they need closer to home,” Tom George, the system medical director of neonatology at Children’s Minnesota, said. “Across all of our neonatal intensive care locations, whether in Minneapolis, St. Paul or Coon Rapids, patients can rest assured that, should they need it, they have the support of neonatal experts and the full range of Children’s Minnesota pediatric sub-specialties, including neurology, ENT, cardiology, general surgery, neurosurgery and more.”
As part of this expansion, Children’s Minnesota worked with clinicians at Mercy Hospital to create processes and procedures to care for high-risk mothers and babies and provided extensive training to ensure that all staff members have the skills needed to care for complex cases.
