Blaine graduate and current Minnesota Wild forward Nick Bjugstad scored his 100th career NHL goal against goalie Jonathan Quick and the Los Angeles Kings Feb. 26.
NHL Hockey: Blaine grad Nick Bjugstad scores 100th career goal
Trending Now
-
UPDATED: Surviving suspect charged after Blaine police chase ends in shootout near Braham
-
BCA identifies Blaine, Anoka officers who used force in fatal Isanti County shooting
-
Anoka grad is Minnesota Women of Today Outstanding Young Adult winner
-
UPDATED: Missing woman found safe who disappeared near Northtown Mall
-
UPDATED: Blaine theft suspect shot, killed after pursuit ends in Braham shootout
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.