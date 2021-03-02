Los Angeles Kings v Minnesota Wild

SAINT PAUL, MN - FEBRUARY 26: Nick Bjugstad #27 of the Minnesota Wild scores a goal against Jonathan Quick #32 of the Los Angeles Kings during the game at the Xcel Energy Center on February 26, 2021 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images)

 Minnesota Wild/Bruce Kluckhohn

Blaine graduate and current Minnesota Wild forward Nick Bjugstad scored his 100th career NHL goal against goalie Jonathan Quick and the Los Angeles Kings Feb. 26.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.