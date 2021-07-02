A new gallery titled “Abstract in Motion” opens at Rumriver Art Center in Anoka Saturday, July 17, from 2-4 p.m.
The gallery show will feature the artwork of artist and mentor Jerry Jorgenrud and his mentee Bill Hogan. They participated in Rumriver Art Center’s 2020-2021 Emerging Artist Mentorship Program for Older Adults Ages 55+. The purpose of the artist mentorship program is to provide older adults who never had the opportunity to find their artistic voice during their youth a chance to explore and find it now.
Applicants selected one medium they wanted to focus on during their mentorship experience, and they were paired with a local artist who is very skilled and experienced with their selected medium. The mentors and mentees met together multiple times a month at or outside the art center over a nine-month period. Mentors helped their mentee develop as an artist through assessing their strengths and weaknesses as well as through collaboration, the implementation of strategies and evaluation along the way. Mentees worked with their mentors to set goals for themselves and for their work.
This gallery show is a culminating event that showcases the artwork, growth and accomplishments that took place during the mentorship program experience. Both Jorgenrud and Hogan will be displaying their work in a shared gallery show.
About Jorgenrud: Vincent Van Gogh’s quote, “I believe that at present we must paint nature’s rich and magnificent aspects; we need good cheer and happiness, hope and love,” has never been truer for Jorgenrud. From an early age, drawing has helped Jorgenrud solve problems. He attended Minneapolis College of Art and Design and Iowa State University. He is an artist with 40-plus years of related work experience, as well as a portfolio of varied accomplishments, including exhibitions and academic achievements. Jorgenrud uses watercolor and pencils almost exclusively. His inspiration comes almost exclusively from an emotional response to color, rarely from response to form. Almost all of his response to inspiration comes from his imagination and rarely from “reality.” Color and form determine his reaction to his painting. The basic theme connecting Jorgenrud’s paintings is how the world would look after a nuclear winter.
About Hogan: Hogan has been part of some form of art since the ninth grade, where he was involved in a freshman theater workshop. He did everything from building and painting the scenery to the lighting.
After high school, he attended St. Cloud State University and majored in technical theater. At the recommendation of his instructor, he enrolled in art classes to learn about color.
In a roundabout way after college, Hogan wound up as a dental lab technician and was considered an expert in the artistic color of teeth. Retirement left him with time and a need for art. During the mentorship program, Hogan worked with his mentor to explore and experiment with abstract art using pen and ink and watercolor painting.
The show will be on display through Aug. 9.
